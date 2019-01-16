2019 Nissan Titan Platinum Reserve Review: Half-Baked Luxury, Overdone Price

The Bottom Line

The pace of change is quickening; the expectations, rising. Since the new Nissan Titan launched in 2015 (on a platform that dates back even farther), both Ram and General Motors pulled the wraps off the next generations of their respective full-size pickups. A new F-150 is due in the next couple years. All promise bells and whistles you can't get on the Nissan, with powertrain combos you can't get on the Nissan, delivering tow ratings or fuel economy you can't get on the Nissan.

The American market has its demands, and with over a half-century of experience here, the legacy truck makers have the flexibility to meet them. The Titan looks, feels, and is dated; particularly troubling is the fact that its first generation hung on for a good 12 years, from 2003 to 2015. Even if that lifespan was artificially extended by the 2008 financial crisis, Nissan's got a track record of keeping models going long after their sell-by dates. Such commitment is usually laudable; in the Titan's case, in the face of ever-more-advanced competition, it might be fatal.

You get the feeling something was lost in translation with the 2019 Nissan Titan Platinum Reserve. The gist of the message—big, capable truck with a V-8—is there. But the details are all off.