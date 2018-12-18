2019 Mazda CX-5 First Drive: Turbo Power and a Swanky Interior Take a Good Crossover to New Heights

The compact crossover segment where the 2019 Mazda CX-5 plays is downright ruthless, and it's only going to get worse. With automakers from Ford to Volkswagen trying to woo the millions of Americans kicking their old sedans to the curb by offering sleek, new crossovers, the race to figure out a "one size fits all" vehicle is taking place in conference rooms across the globe. Mazda, however, is already somewhat ahead of the game; fully half the vehicles it sells in the U.S. are unibody crossovers—and the CX-5 is the most popular of them by far. As such, the 2019 Mazda CX-5 could have been just a phoned-in refresh. Instead, the carmaker took a three-pronged approach to improve and better position the popular compact crossover. At the very top of the list were two must-haves: Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Folks nowadays expect to plug in their smartphones and simply move on with whatever their real or social media lives may throw at them. The days of being forced to deal with an automaker's own navigation, phone, and music interface are just about gone.

Second, Mazda rolled out two all-new high-end trims for the CX-5: Grand Touring Reserve and Signature. With sales of decked-out models fitted with the latest tech, comfort, and safety features doing well across the board these days, it only made sense for the Japanese automaker to transfer a bit of swank from the range-topping CX-9's interior to its smaller sibling. Last but not least, some folks at Mazda thought that stuffing a bigger and more powerful engine in this crossover would be a great idea. So the 2019 CX-5 also looks to the CX-9 for its optional engine, the Skyactiv-G 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that produces 250 horsepower at 5,000 rpm on 93-octane fuel and 227 hp on 87-octane. Regardless of octane, Mazda claims the new engine delivers 22 mpg city, 27 highway, and 24 mpg combined in AWD trim. The 2.5-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder with 187 horsepower remains the base engine.

