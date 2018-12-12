2018 Toyota Sequoia Platinum Review: Big, Roomy, and Ready for Retirement

2018 Toyota Sequoia Platinum: Value

Compared with the other V-8-powered, body-on-frame SUV in Toyota showrooms, the Sequoia seems like a steal. It might not be quite as capable as the Land Crusher off-road, but the Sequoia uses the same engine, offers four-wheel-drive with low range, and comes with a locking center diff and a height-adjustable suspension—and while its approach and departure angles of 27 degrees and 20 degrees might not match the LC's 32/24, the Sequoia actually offers more ground clearance, at up to 10 inches versus the Land Cruiser's 8.9. And the Sequoia Platinum comes fully loaded at $68,930, fully $17,000 cheaper than the Land Cruiser's base price (and almost $10,000 cheaper than a top-trim Expedition).

On the other hand, between the almost complete lack of major updates in the last 10 years and Toyota's generally-strong reliability and build quality, there's basically zero reason to buy a new Sequoia over a lightly-used three-year-old one. Normally, that's not the sort of argument we like to make when writing about new cars—we've all had some thrifty uncle or grandfather tell us how it's always smarter to buy a used car than a new one, yet we still lust after and buy brand-new vehicles anyway—but when you're talking about a model that's so unchanged that even a keen auto journalist's eye has trouble telling the difference between the 2008 and 2018 versions, we're willing to make an exception.