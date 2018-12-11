The Aston Martin Valkyrie's 11,100-RPM V-12 Will Produce 1,000 HP

You've heard the Aston Martin Valkyrie's naturally aspirated V-12 in full scream. Now Aston's let fly with a few details of the ICE that will soon provide most of the motive force to the $3.3 million hybrid hypercar, an engine whose design brief, as today's press-release relates, was "to create the ultimate expression of the internal combustion engine." Mission pretty well accomplished, at least for a road-going vehicle.

Aston's 6.5-liter free-breather, developed with Cosworth, produces 153.8 hp per liter, reaching 1,000 hp at 10,500 rpm (with fuel cutoff at a screaming 11,100). Horsepower will be slightly less than the figure noted in that that Tweet from Cosworth some months back, but will still exceed that of the Ferrari LaFerrari's 950-hp V-12. Peak torque of the high-revving monster, a fully stressed element of the Valkyrie's chassis design, is 546 lb-ft at 7,000 rpm, while in the production car, that figure will likely be backfilled at lower revs by a battery hybrid-electric system to be revealed later.