2018 Ford Expedition Platinum Review: The New King of American Family SUVs

The King is dead, long live the King is a phrase that's been used in various forms for centuries to signal the instant transfer of power from a deceased king to the next in line—but it also applies to just about every facet of modern life. We may not have real monarchs anymore, at least not here on the shores of freedom, but think about it: There must always be a best, a peerless choice, a leader of the pack in everything from politics to pop culture to consumer goods. It seems we'll never stop putting crowns on heads—and we're also still very much in the business of knocking them off. The King is dead, long live the King!

So in that spirit: Hear ye, hear ye, the all-new 2018 Ford Expedition Platinum is the best American full-size family SUV you can buy today. That means yes, in this writer's estimation, the Expedition is leagues above the venerable Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban, both of which feel near retirement when stacked up against the new Ford. Especially in its top Platinum trim, the Expedition is every bit the heir apparent to the throne of large family road trips.