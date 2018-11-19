2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2.7T First Drive: No Shame in 4-Cylinder Power for This Pickup Truck 

That said, Herrick told Automotive News that the EPA ratings aren't worth the paper the Monroney is printed on: "Don't look at the label," he was quoted as saying. If that strikes you as a more eloquent automotive form of the "fake news" retort lobbed at unfavorable reportage regardless of how truthful it is, well, you're not far off-base—at least, not based on my time in the truck. Over the course of about 90 miles of mostly open-road driving at highway speeds through the Tonto National Forest northeast of Phoenix, the trip computer claimed my four-wheel-drive double-cab Silverado RST squeezed about 21 miles from every gallon of fuel it sucked down, right in line with the government estimates.

On the flip side, the inline-four didn't feel in any way like a compromised proposition. In spite of having to shove about 5,400 pounds of truck and adult men around, the engine felt more than capable, allowing the Silverado to easily accelerate up to legally-questionable passing speeds even on the short overtaking zones found going uphill in the small-yet-craggy mountains. And while it doesn't feel all that zestier than the naturally-aspirated V-6s found in Rams and F-150s with the throttle hammered, the turbo's torque delivery makes it feel much peppier under the light-to-medium throttle inputs used by most people who aren't professional car reviewers, delivering a pleasant shove of thrust every time the gearbox dropped a cog and pushed the tachometer past 2,000 rpm. (Anyone who's driven the likes of Mazda's CX-9 will get the philosophy; turning a turbo for low-end torque over high-end power may not provide big advantages at the test track, but it certainly makes the car feel more lively to the average driver.)

We didn't have a chance to tow anything or load up the bed with half a ton of weight during our short introduction to the vehicle, but odds seem good the average buyers of trucks powered by this engine won't be doing too much of that anyway; Chevrolet expects the four-cylinder Silverado to largely cater towards buyers without a stake in the powertrain fight—for example, people new to the pickup truck world, migrating over from family sedans and crossovers. (Many of which, you'll note, are also powered by turbocharged inline-fours.)