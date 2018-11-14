2019 Maserati Levante GTS Review: Nothing Wrong With This Crossover a Ferrari V-8 Can't Cure

Maserati New V-8 pumps out 560 hp in the Levante GTS, 590 for Levante Trofeo

Naturally, becoming an owner in this major league of SUVs comes at a price: $121,475 for the GTS, or $171,475 for the Trofeo. Both prices, not coincidentally, are right in line with what Porsche charges for a respective Cayenne Turbo or Turbo S. So yeah, these are niche models, with Maserati expecting only about 10 percent of buyers to choose the V-8. But that 10 percent will definitely separate themselves—literally and metaphorically—from drivers of twin-turbo V-6 models that start at $77,475, or $88,475 for the 424-hp Levante S. A quick calculator punch shows a $33,000 upcharge for the Levante GTS versus the Levante S (and the aforementioned $50,000 on top of that for the Trofeo). Maserati claims these Levantes were born in a Skunk Works project in Modena; engineers worked to shoehorn a V-8 behind the striking trident-capped grille without informing superiors of what they were up to. (Umm, the world's longest espresso break?) Packaging that V-8 with AWD required a completely new crankcase design that extends a half-shaft to drive the front axle. Compared with the 523-hp version of this V-8 in the Quattroporte sedan, this one also adds new twin-scroll turbos, camshafts, valves, pistons, and rods. The Trofeo version wrings out more turbo boost to make its 590 horses, while both versions bring a matching 538 pound-feet of peak torque at just 2,500 rpm. The Levante operates as an entirely rear-driven SUV until its rear wheels—shod with 20-, 21- or 22-inch tires—begin to lose traction. When they do, up to 50 percent of power is shunted up front, in as few as 150 milliseconds. A trusty eight-speed ZF transmission finds a literal wingman in a finely formed pair of paddle shifters, rendered in aluminum for the GTS or carbon fiber for the Trofeo. Visually, it’s harder to distinguish these Super Levantes, aside from subtle badges, lowered front and rear fascias, and Big Gulp inlets for the engine and radiators. For whatever reason, only the Trofeo model gets the pretty, painted valve covers that are a Ferrari/Maserati signature, but in red paint rather than the blue of recent Masers. The GTS settles for the same sort of prosaic, black-plastic engine topper you’d find in a Chevy. But the cabin offers a reasonable dose of luxury and Italian flavor, despite diminishing returns as the your “basic” $78,000 Levante soars to $131,800—the as-tested price for my GTS—or beyond $171,000 for the precious Trofeo. Open-pore wood, lovely leather, an Alcantara headliner and a $1,990 Bowers & Wilkins audio system are appropriately convincing. For all 2019 Levantes, the previous console shift lever, a plasticky abomination that recalled something from a rental Buick, is replaced with a decidedly richer leather-and-metal unit. Where the previous electronic unit was maddeningly imprecise, the new one works without a hitch. Grazie, Maserati, for listening to and addressing one of the biggest complaints about the Levante.

Maserati Leather, trims, and big paddle shifters look the luxury part

Still, in familiar Italian fashion, there are gaps in the Levante’s luxury-and-tech game that keep it from reaching the dazzling heights of a Porsche or Benz. The seats are shapely, but don’t expect the pampering range of adjustments you find in German cars, such as massage functions, moveable bolsters, and thigh extenders. And all the wood and cowhide in the world can’t hide the workaday Fiat Chrysler switches, or the Garmin-y graphics of the familiar Uconnect infotainment system. As ever, there’s nothing wrong with how well Uconnect works, as any Hellcat or Chrysler Pacifica owner might affirm. But while it’s one thing to have Audi's rich MMI interfaces in a Lamborghini, seeing Mopar-spec minivan displays in a $131,000 Maserati pushes the cognitive dissonance a bit far. And, one final interior complaint: the Levante’s cargo hold remains relatively stingy by class standards.

Maserati Smart shift lever replaces the previous, clunky eyesore

Still, wealthy iconoclasts who won’t be conscripting their Levante for Ikea runs will be thrilled to death with the performance. This magnificent V-8 makes the Levante’s presence heard and felt: Maserati cites a 4.0-second dash to 60 mph for the GTS, or 3.7 seconds for the Trofeo, with respective top speeds of 181 and 188 mph. That makes the GTS a full second quicker to 60 than the most-powerful V-6 version, the $88,475 Levante S. No, it’s not a classic flat-crank, naturally aspirated, shrieking Ferrari motor. But this twin-turbo V-8 is unmistakably a product of Maranello: addictively powerful, throaty, and responsive. Even in city traffic, I’d find myself downshifting and warp-speeding to the next stoplight, just to hear the thing crescendo to its 7,000-rpm redline. Compared with the Cayenne Turbo’s whispery “inside voice” or the Alfa’s twin-turbo V-6, it’s no contest. Now, the angry artillery blat of Mercedes-AMG’s SUVs or BMW’s X6 M are definitely worthy of enthusiasts’ ears. But even there, a Ferrari V-8 just sounds different than a German V-8—that reedier, sexier tenor pitch—and certain big spenders will welcome the difference.

Maserati Nothing putt-putt about it: GTS model storms to 60 mph in 4.0 seconds, tops out at 181 mph

Now, the Alfa, tuned as it is for Nurburgring records, is the more-aggressive SUV in terms of overall handling, but its ride is compromised; only a masochist would choose to drive one in New York or other urban moonscapes. The Levante, riding atop optional 21-inch wheels, did allow the occasional boom or bash to intrude into the cabin. Yet this Maserati, with its hushed cabin, six-position air suspension and Skyhook adaptive dampers, strikes a winning balance between handling and all-day comfort. That air suspension adjusts ride height over a generous 3.3 inches of total travel, including an off-road setting and a lowered “Park” position. The steering is another Italian delight—meaty and immediate, with the genuine road feel that’s lacking in so many crossover SUVs. (Hell, cars too.) Counter-intuitively, the Levante GTS’s electric steering struck me as more responsive than the hydraulic rack in the original model. The Levante’s 50:50 weight distribution helps matters. There’s more body roll than, say, the Alfa or BMW, yet I really liked the Maserati’s natural feel; specifically, the way it doesn’t seem artificially flattened and snubbed down. Like the V-6 originals, the eight-pot Levante is a car that neatly disguises its mass—the GTS weighs 4,784 pounds—and feels as much a tall hatchback as an SUV. On knotted roads in upstate New York, the Levante took a firm, confident set into corners then rifled out again, aided by a rear limited-slip differential and those snappy shifts of torque to the front wheels.

Maserati Levante will even off-road, if you don't mind soiling the pretty paint