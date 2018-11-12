2019 Subaru Ascent New Dad Review: A Secret Minivan for Parents Who Can't Admit They're Not Cool

I finally did it: I'm a dad. The funny thing is, I've always owned dad cars, even before I needed to. Owning anything with less than four doors never made much sense, which is how I ended up with a stable of souped-up grandpa cars from the Sixties and Seventies. Now that I'm a father, the '74 Oldsmobile sedan I brought my wife and son home from the hospital in seems a bit dated. And that, my friends, is how I found myself on this quest to find the perfect new dad car. The latest contender: The 2019 Subaru Ascent. The 2019 Subaru Ascent, By the Numbers Base Price (Price as Tested): $31,995 ($45,670)

$31,995 ($45,670) Powertrain: 2.4-liter turbocharged flat-four, 260 horsepower, 277 lb.-ft. torque; continuously-variable transmission; all-wheel drive

2.4-liter turbocharged flat-four, 260 horsepower, 277 lb.-ft. torque; continuously-variable transmission; all-wheel drive EPA Fuel Economy: 20 mpg city, 26 mpg highway

20 mpg city, 26 mpg highway 0-60 MPH: 6.9 seconds (Car and Driver testing)

6.9 seconds (Car and Driver testing) Random fact: The smallest actual minivan on the market in North America—the Honda Odyssey—has only about seven cubic feet more passenger space than a Subaru Ascent.

Everything else is there, though—up to 153 cubic feet of passenger volume, along with wide rear doors that make loading car seats and children and all of their stuff easy. With the third row seats up, it has nearly 20 cubes of cargo space. Not a ton, but enough for a stroller and a few groceries, or a stroller, a diaper bag and some toys. Total seating ranges from seven to eight passengers, depending upon whether or not you opt for the unnecessary and space-wasting second-row captains chairs. With the third row folded down, cargo capacity jumps up to more than 44 cubic feet, and with all the back seats stowed, almost 73 cubes are up for grabs. So while you may not be able to lay a full sheet of plywood in the back, there's plenty of room for a massive Costco run. Having been the owner for many years of a 1987 Subaru GL 4WD wagon, I can say with authority that the extra traction of all-wheel-drive is helpful during long, snowy winters in the Northeast. It was a feature that—along with the marque's wonderfully idiosyncratic cars—kept a core group of buyers coming back for more again and again. That tin-can uniqueness may have gone away along with the spare tire mounted atop the flat-four engine, but Subaru's AWD system has improved greatly over the years. As has safety: The Ascent, along with most of the other cars in Subaru's lineup, has a five-star federal crash safety rating and a Top Safety Pick+ designation from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. And that's what I predict buyers will be into: utility + predictability + safety = sales. Go, Subaru.

The Ascent is surprisingly fun to drive for something so large. Quick electrically-boosted steering and snappy acceleration give it a nimbleness that seem out of character, considering its rather bulbous proportions. Fuel economy is also good, although slightly better in base trim than in the heavier top-of-the-line Touring model I tested. Alongside slightly larger minivans like the all-wheel-drive Toyota Sienna and the front-wheel-drive Chrysler Pacifica, the Ascent boasts the best average fuel economy, though even the non-hybrid version of the Pacifica bests it in terms of highway efficiency. But I forget myself. The Ascent isn't a minivan (*cough, cough*), and shouldn't be compared with them. But it does also get better fuel economy than the Honda Pilot and Toyota Highlander, which can be considered comparable all-wheel drive three-row crossovers. And the Ascent can also tow up to 5,000 pounds, which isn't something you would ever think a Subaru capable of.

