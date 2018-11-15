2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Review: Meet the Jack Reacher of Cars

Welcome to Critic's Notebook, a quick and off-the-cuff car review consisting of impressions, jottings, and marginalia regarding whatever The Drive writers happen to be driving. Today's edition: the 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye.

The 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye, By the Numbers:

Base Price (Price as Tested): $72,745 ($89,405)

$72,745 ($89,405) Powertrain: 6.2-liter supercharged V-8, 797 horsepower, 707 pound-feet; eight-speed automatic; rear-wheel-drive

6.2-liter supercharged V-8, 797 horsepower, 707 pound-feet; eight-speed automatic; rear-wheel-drive EPA Fuel Economy: 13 mpg city / 22 mpg highway

13 mpg city / 22 mpg highway 0-60 MPH: 3.4 seconds (manufacturer claim)

3.4 seconds (manufacturer claim) Quarter Mile: 10.8 seconds at 131 mph (manufacturer claim)

10.8 seconds at 131 mph (manufacturer claim) Top Speed: 203 mph (manufacturer claim)

If the Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye were a man, it would be Jack Reacher. Not Tom Cruise's pint-sized movie version, either, but the version author Lee Child has written into 23 novels and counting—a six-foot-five, 250-pound pulp hero with hands the size of dinner plates, who wanders America cracking mysteries with deductive reasoning and dishing out justice with those dishware-sized mitts.

Like the military policeman-turned-wandering vigilante, the Challenger is getting on in years. Unlike, say, Superman, Reacher's age has long since been locked down—he was born in 1960, and he's been growing older with every passing year, just like the rest of us. In car years, the Chally is equally old—its LX platform dates back to 2004, suggesting development on it started back when today's high school juniors were still in the womb. Like Reacher, this high-power Challenger hails from working-class, average Joe roots: Reacher was a major in the U.S. Army whose father was a Marine; the Hellcat Redeye has the same bones as the V-6 rental car version that Fiat Chrysler makes a profit on at a $28,000 starting price.

But most importantly, just like Jack Reacher, the Challenger Redeye is still capable of kicking an inordinate amount of ass through sheer brute force. No nuance, no delicacy. In Reacher's case, his capabilities come from his near-superhuman strength that buts right up against the line between action hero and superhero. In the Redeye's case, it's a supercharged Hellcat heart that steals parts like a bigger supercharger, an extra fuel pump, and beefed-up pistons and connecting rods from the Demon parts bin (not to be confused with the Demon Crate, by the way) to squeeze 797 horsepower and 707 pound-feet of torque from 6.2 liters of displacement.