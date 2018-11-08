2018 Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: From Rental Car to Off-Road Star

I start up, the little Jeep devouring the moonscape as it had done all day. But near the top, its limited articulation forces an angry wheel into the air several times, each carry costing precious momentum as the trucklet's all-wheel-drive system halts power to the flying Falkens and sorts itself out. There's no backing off the throttle in these moments. Eventually, the Trailhawk manages to put four patches of rubber on the ground near the top and claw its way to glory. I'm feeling good...except, I'm also feeling the cabin tipping more than it shou—WHAM!!

I forgot about the rut. I'd done this hill at California's Hungry Valley off-road park before, most recently in a galumphing Toyota Land Cruiser, but the axle-swallowing hole just over its tilted crest is out of sight and out of mind as I nose the 2018 Jeep Compass Trailhawk to the mound's crumbling base. The ascent is pockmarked with rocks and small craters; it's not what anyone would call a steep climb, but the degraded surface requires consistent forward progress and a steady hand in something small like the Compass.

When I came over the crest, I had inadvertently lined up my passenger-side tire with the miniature black hole lying in wait, and I didn't let off the gas in time to stop. Fortunately it wasn't big enough to catch the entire front end of the Compass—but it sucked up the whole 17-inch front wheel, which dangled freely in the pit for a split second as the full weight of the Jeep came down on the underside of its front bumper and the rocker panel behind it. That would be the earth-tilting WHAM.

But before I can process any of that (let alone my poor passengers, whom I had assured not two minutes ago that the Jeep could totally manage this climb), our momentum forces the front wheel out of its apparent grave and carries us to a level finish. I'm convinced something must be broken, but there are no warning lights on the dash, and the Trailhawk feels as normal as anything can off-piste. When we pull off the path and get out to double check, I'm amazed to find the sum total of the damage: a quarter-inch chip on the bumper's plastic underside. This thing can, in fact, take a beating.

The Jeep Compass is not the first name in off-roading, nor the second, nor even the tenth. Its mere existence deeply bothers Jeep loyalists, who see its car-based platform and soft edges and front-wheel-drive (on lesser models) as heretical to their creed. They had a point with the mediocre first version—despite the fact that the Compass has always been a volume seller whose market success has helped Jeep tremendously from a financial standpoint. But there's less to complain about with the recently-launched second generation, especially when it comes to the off-road-focused Compass Trailhawk.

You'll notice the name "Rubicon" appears nowhere here, since the Compass would fail spectacularly on the famed rock-crawling trail that Jeep uses to pump up stock Wranglers. It's still a unibody crossover with independent suspension and limited articulation. However, the Jeep Compass Trailhawk pushes its platform to the edge, with a factory lift kit, four skid plates, off-road bumpers and tires, and a terrain-adjustable AWD system with a "low range" crawling gear. It's one of the few small crossovers out there that offers any sort of real 4x4 capability. Does that make it a real Jeep? And at $35,000, does it make sense to buy one over, y'know...a real Jeep?