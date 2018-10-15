2018 Mercedes-Benz S560 Cabriolet New Dad Review: Teaching Kids the Value of a Dollar

I finally did it: I'm a dad. The funny thing is, I've always owned dad cars, even before I needed to. Owning anything with less than four doors never made much sense, which is how I ended up with a stable of souped-up grandpa cars from the Sixties and Seventies. Now that I'm a father, the '74 Oldsmobile sedan I brought my wife and son home from the hospital in seems a bit dated. And that, my friends, is how I found myself on this quest to find the perfect new dad car. The most recent contestant: The 2018 Mercedes-Benz S560 Cabriolet. The 2018 Mercedes-Benz S560 Cabriolet, By the Numbers: Base Price/Price as Tested: $133,300/$154,590

4.5 seconds Random fact: According to Zillow, the S-Class Cabriolet costs more than the average price of a home in Vance, Alabama, where Mercedes-Benz has its U.S. factory.

My son doesn't yet understand much of what I say to him (at least I hope not, as I haven't yet learned how to filter my speech when he's present). Which is great, because I can tell him that he resembles Winston Churchill, and he can't retort that I look like Matthew McConaughey minus the good looks. Once my son does pick up the ins and outs of the English language, however, I intend to teach him the value of a dollar. It's a lesson I'd be hard-pressed to impart from behind the wheel of a Mercedes-Benz S-Class convertible, a car better suited for teaching him a live-action lesson about the Marquis St. Evrémonde's aversion to street urchins. (Note: no urchins were run down in the making of this review.) As I drove him around in the S560 Cabriolet—a white example, with a dark blue top that cost more than the shingles covering my house—I couldn't help but wonder what he thought, staring backwards through the open roof at the gaggle of envious poor people that seemed always to be surrounding the car. His baby seat was nestled in a setting of hand-stitched, cream-colored leather. The stentorian braaaap-p-p of the car's 463-horsepower biturbo V-8 put him right to sleep as surely as if he'd been laying upon a mattress stuffed with $100 bills. I'm sure that somewhere, a Madame Defarge-like character was knitting our names into a list of the damned as a result of my ostentation, however temporary.

But I'm getting ahead of myself. Filial entitlement issues aside, the pros of this car are many. It's a gorgeous manifestation of German engineering prowess. Its long nose, powerful acceleration, big tri-pointed star grille, and rear deck ornaments project wealth, confidence, and good taste. There's no way the driver of this car isn't going to look like a badass—or at least like someone who can afford not to interact with people who don't have nice things. The car's impressive exterior speaks for itself, but the interior—the opulent refuge within which the driver and one, maybe two or three passengers are ensconced—is every bit as lovely. Round digital gauges and a row of circular HVAC vents recall the elegant simplicity of the Mercedes-Benzes of past decades, but the throwback aesthetic has been rolled into modern amenities like a huge center-stack flatscreen display and an easy-to-use touchpad and click-wheel setup with which to control it. It all really is alluring.

