2018 BMW M4 Review: The Gold Standard Holds Its Luster…for Now

Base Price (Price as Tested): $69,150 ($86,945) Powertrain: Twin-turbo DOHC inline-six cylinder engine; 425 horsepower (444 hp with optional Competition Package), 406 pound-feet of torque; six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch automatic; rear-wheel drive 0-60 MPH: 4.0 seconds (manual), 3.6 seconds (automatic) Top Speed: 174 mph EPA Fuel Economy: 17 mpg city, 24 mpg highway Curb Weight: 3,625 pounds Quick Take: Always a class darling, the BMW M4 is incredibly capable, sharply refined, and just angry enough. But its competitors are catching up.

One Big Question: Is the BMW M4 still the ultimate driving machine in every sense of the phrase?

The sun tipped the evening sky into a yellow-blue ombré rarely seen outside an Eighties car ad. The highway unspooled ahead in all its mountain glory, turns connecting to straights connecting to neurons in a deep and primal part of the brain. And I was in the 2018 BMW M4, driving like I damn well meant it on a miraculous ribbon of tarmac, high above the dust and heat and concrete of Los Angeles as everything turned to gold around me. The right car, the right setting, it all combined to feel like an experience straight out of Forza. It was perfect, in the moment.

It's been said that an angel loses its wings every time BMW adds to its burgeoning lineup of sporty crossovers. [Kyle is the only one who's ever said that. —Ed.] Don't get me wrong; the X crowd is a fine bunch, and their various M versions can be genuinely fun up. But the Bavarians still have legions of fans who see diversification as dilution, and there's no denying that liberal use of BMW's most famous letter has left some wondering whether M still holds any real meaning. It's fair to ask if there's room for purists in this strange new world, and if BMW is really going to get away with christening the new X4 as a "sports activity coupe."