2018 BMW X5 xDrive40e New Dad Review: Good for Kids, But Not Because of the Plug-in Hybrid Parts

I finally did it: I'm a dad. The funny thing is, I've always owned dad cars, even before I needed to. Owning anything with less than four doors never made much sense, which is how I ended up with a stable of souped-up grandpa cars from the Sixties and Seventies. Now that I'm a father, the '74 Oldsmobile sedan I brought my wife and son home from the hospital in seems a bit dated. And that, my friends, is how I found myself on this quest to find the perfect new dad car. The most recent contestant: The 2018 BMW X5 xDrive40e iPerformance. The 2018 BMW X5 xDrive40e iPerformance, By the Numbers Base Price: $63,750 Powertrain: 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four, 240 horsepower; electric motor, 111 horsepower; 308 horsepower combined; eight-speed automatic transmission; all-wheel-drive EP Efficiency figures: 54 mpg-e (pure electric mode); 24 mpg (combined operations) 0-60 MPH, pure electric mode: 22.6 seconds 0-60 MPH, full power: 6.2 seconds (Car and Driver testing) Random fact: The EPA estimates that the X5 will get 24 mpg all around, but that only works if you plug it in whenever you're not driving it. Real-world mpg is closer to—and sometimes below—20 mpg.

Like many outside the clan of BMW owners, I've long harbored resentment toward that subset of the driving public. It's not because of any stereotypes that have been assigned them—okay, maybe a little—nor because I dislike BMWs. They're great cars, and I love the way they drive. It's because they cost so much. As a lifelong dad-in-training, I've always been one of those "don't leave the lights on when you leave the room" kind of guys, and like my forefathers, I've always sprung for vehicles that were more, well...value-oriented. The BMW X5 has always been the target of particular disdain on my end because, as a luxurious not-quite-a-real-SUV, it checked the wastefulness column without compensating its driver with the fantastic driving dynamics for which BMW's cars have long been acclaimed. But what if there was an X5 that made up for that by being better for the environment?

