2019 Toyota Sequoia TRD Sport Group Review: Massive, Ancient, Comfortable, and Thirsty

Group Reviews are two or more editors having a real-time discussion about a vehicle over the messaging app Slack. While driving impressions are covered and accurate specifications are added in the edit, these reviews are designed to have freewheeling, conversational tone. This is The Drive's Group Review on the 2018 Toyota Sequoia TRD Sport. josh

Okay, 2018 Toyota Sequoia TRD Sport. I need to cut to the chase quickly on this one: Why would I pay $51,000 for this 10-year-old Tundra, and why do I like it so much? [After-the-Fact Check: The test vehicle's as-tested sticker price was actually $59,840.]



mikespin

I can't figure it out. The thing is thirsty, the infotainment system is outdated, the interior is basically the avocado-colored kitchen appliances of SUVs. But for some reason I like that about it. [After-the-Fact Check: EPA mileage is 13 mpg city / 17 mpg highway.]



josh

Because old trucks are charming by nature.



mikespin

True. It's definitely the most unpretentious large SUV you can buy. But you pay for the privilege.

Toyota

josh

Okay, let's break it down. THIS is why you're paying at least some of that money: a reliable V-8; the ability to comfortably haul eight people to Missouri on a whim; 7,400 pounds towing capacity; 120 cubic feet of available cargo space; Bilstein shocks; and anti-sway bars front and rear. Also, there's A LOT of included safety tech.



mikespin

That's true. It's got a ton of standard features you pay extra for in the leaders, like driver-assistance tech.



josh

Adaptive cruise control with full-stop; forward-collision and pedestrian warning; lane-departure warning; emergency braking; auto high beams.



mikespin

Exactly.

josh

Still, the infotainment screen is so old it's jarring. You get in and expect Jason Mraz to be blasting on the Top 40 channel on your way to Jamba Juice. [After-the-Fact Check: The Sequoia comes with a 6.1-inch touchscreen.]

mikespin

I'm surprised Toyota is still behind on infotainment. It doesn't make sense.



josh

It's weird, though, in some ways I think of these extra-old lifecycle cars as, in a way, paying for a retro trim package. I parallel-parked this thing in between a Smart car and a Prius, and the truck didn't say boo. Meanwhile, yesterday in a Lexus I tried to maneuver around an 18-wheeler through oncoming traffic, and the car bricked itself in panic.



All that high tech gets you a car smart enough to have an anxiety attack. Whereas, with the Sequoia, it feels like I'm paying a bit extra to be left alone.



mikespin

I HATE that. Stop jamming on the brakes when we get within 10 feet of another car. We're in New York City for f***s sake.



josh

Parking garages are nightmares. Yes, yes, there's a pole there. There are lots of poles. WE'RE SURROUNDED BY CARS AND POLES, LEARN TO DEAL.



mikespin

Just like in Warsaw. Badum bum.



josh

mikespin

That Toyota V-8 is old and boy does it love gasoline. It'll put away a case of gas in the first inning. [After-the-Fact Check: The Sequoia has a 5.7-liter V-8 producing 381 hp and 401 lb-ft of torque, along with a six-speed automatic.]



josh

And it's, like, $75 to fill up the tank. I keep wondering: If you're Toyota, why are you still building this? Is there another market besides the U.S.?



mikespin

Well, the tooling is paid off. It's pure profit.



josh

Right. Since the Sequoia is based on the Tundra, I keep thinking of it like a truck. But the full-size SUV market doesn't have the same loyalty as the full-size truck market. There are suburban families buying this car just because it will fit the hockey gear, and is reliable. It's the reason my mom drove a Ford Expedition when she had four kids at home. Lots of soccer practice.



mikespin

Yeah, and gas is still pretty cheap. The Sequoia has more space inside than a Yukon, so more hockey gear and also the old two kids and two friends and an extra adult equation.



josh

You could use that in a pinch to shuttle a starting NBA team to the game, if their bus broke down. It's huge.



mikespin

And the adult can sit in the third row. Like a full-sized adult.



josh

Hell, more than one.



mikespin

josh

If not that suburban parent demographic, who's buying this? It rolls around like a canoe and parking spots big enough only emerge every full moon.



mikespin

Plus no standard Wi-Fi hot spot, no Android Auto, no Apple CarPlay. You could buy a 2014 and not notice any difference. So why buy new?



josh

Oh, but there's TOYOTA'S version of CarPlay, Entune, which of course we've all been clamoring for.

Toyota

Also, there's no reason not to buy a 2014 model.



mikespin

We could make this a review of the 2014 Tacoma. Or 2012.



Wait—19 cubic feet of space behind the rear seats. That's massive. Space is the killer app.



josh

I'm saying, the sheer footprint has to be the main selling point. You can't teach big.

Toyota Yuuuuge.