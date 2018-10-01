2018 Nissan Armada Platinum Reserve Review: An SUV As Big (and Old) As a Battleship

Welcome to Critic's Notebook, a quick and off-the-cuff car review consisting of impressions, jottings, and marginalia regarding whatever The Drive writers happen to be driving. Today's edition: the 2018 Nissan Armada Platinum.

The 2018 Nissan Armada Platinum, By the Numbers:

Base Price (Price as Tested): $62,885 ($66,195)

Powertrain: 5.6-liter V-8, 390 horsepower, 394 pound-feet; seven-speed automatic transmission; full-time four-wheel-drive]

EPA Fuel Economy: 13 city / 18 highway

0-60 MPH: 5.9 seconds (Car and Driver testing)

Maximum towing capacity: 8,500 pounds

Quick Take: Nissan's biggest SUV has the size and capability to battle it out with GM, Ford, and Toyota's big rigs—but an aging user interface and irritating driving dynamics keep it from greatness.

One Big Question: Does Nissan have a big SUV problem?

Don't confuse that Big Question with "Does Nissan have a big SUV sales problem," by the way. Of the 1.4 million vehicles the carmaker moved off showroom floors in 2017, 607,000 of them were sport-utility vehicles; two-thirds of that was made up solely of Nissan Rogues, but that still leaves about 200,000 big hunks of high-riding metal to make up the rest. And that's in spite of a sport-utility lineup that could charitably be described as "graying." The current Pathfinder dates back to 2012, while the current version of the stylish Murano first showed up in 2014. Then there's the mighty Armada, so named because it has the same total tonnage as a carrier battle group. While the current second-gen version first parked itself in American showrooms in 2016, it's based on the same platform as the Nissan Patrol sold elsewhere—and that big rig first hit the streets in 2010.

Clearly, buyers haven't yet begun to care en masse that Nissan's towering people-movers are growing long in the tooth. But the competition isn't sitting still: Ford released an all-new Expedition last year, Chevrolet and GMC are set to drop new Suburbans, Tahoes, and Yukons on the market, and Toyota is doing its damnedest to keep the Sequoia and Land Cruiser...well, if not fresh, at least smelling that way. Will those new and improved competitors be capable of stealing some of the Armada's market share? Or does Nissan's naval-themed SUV still have what it takes to defend its territory?