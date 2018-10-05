2018 Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster Review: Way More Sports Car Than You Need

Welcome to Critic's Notebook, a quick and off-the-cuff car review consisting of impressions, jottings, and marginalia regarding whatever The Drive writers happen to be driving. Today's edition: the 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster.

The 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster, By the Numbers:

Base Price (Price as Tested): $158,995 ($172,375)

Powertrain: 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8, 550 horsepower, 502 pound-feet; seven-speed dual-clutch transmission; rear-wheel-drive

EPA Fuel Economy: 15 mpg city, 20 mpg highway

0-60 MPH: 3.3 seconds (Car and Driver testing)

Top Speed: 196 mph

Quick Take: Packing some of AMG's sharpest performance tech and one of its hottest V-8s beneath its elongated hood, Mercedes-Benz's droptop GT C is poised to take the fight to the likes of the Porsche 911, Audi R8, and McLaren 570S.

See all 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster specs right here.

One Big Question: Is Mercedes-AMG's hottest roadster more super-powered gran turismo or topless track terror?

Much as the purveyors of madcap merchandise from AMG might wish otherwise, when you think of sharp-edged sports cars grown in the greater Stuttgart region, you're way more likely to picture a Porsche than imagine a Mercedes. It's no slight against the Three-Pointed Star; after all, the carmaker has churned out more than its fair share of elegant speed machines, racking up a remarkable list of racing championships, critical accolades, and cultural touchstones along the way. But Mercedes-Benz has spent a century and a quarter building all sorts of vehicles: sedans, vans, trucks, buses, convertibles, coupes, sport-utility vehicles, even the occasional bicycle. Porsche, on the other hand, spent the first seven decades years of its 87-year history making nothing but sports cars.

Yet the engineers, designers, and product planners of Affalterbach—their once-independent tuning shop long since integrated into Benz's operations, and now officially its own sub-brand within the company—certainly aren't ones to shy from the challenge of redefining popular perception of Baden-Württemberg's sports cars. After lending their powertrain expertise to the utterly exotic Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren of the early Aughts, the AMG gurus took the work in-house for its successor, mutating and evolving an aluminum chassis from the Mopar side of the Daimler-Chrysler "merger of equals" into the gullwinged SLS AMG. Like its SLR predecessor, that car turned heads from the moment it hit the streets in 2010; but also like it, the technology that made it so potent aged quickly in the modern era, rendering it outdated by mid-decade. So in 2014, AMG revealed its newest sports car creation: the GT, launching in 503-hp GT S form. As is typical of all Stuttgart-area sports cars, a parade of variants followed: the wimpier base GT, the beefier GT C, the track-crushing, Nissan-fanboy-baitingly-named GT R.