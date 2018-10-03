2018 Infiniti QX80 Review: Newly Handsome and Surprisingly Luxurious, But Old Tech Dulls the Shine

Welcome to Critic's Notebook, a quick and off-the-cuff car review consisting of impressions, jottings, and marginalia regarding whatever The Drive writers happen to be driving. Today's edition: the 2018 Infiniti QX80.

The 2018 Infiniti QX80, By the Numbers

Base price (Price as Tested): $66,045 ($84,660)

Powertrain: 5.6-liter V-8, 400 horsepower, 413 lb-ft of torque; seven-speed automatic; rear-wheel- or all-wheel-drive ($3,100 premium for AWD models)

EPA Fuel economy: 14 mpg city / 20 mpg highway

Towing capacity: 8,500 pounds

Quick Take: Infiniti's humongous full-size SUV is more handsome after the 2018 mid-cycle refresh, and surprisingly sumptuous inside—just as nice, at a glance, as the huge Lexuses with which the QX80 competes. You'll need all the options, of course, and those add up quickly—and even with the $5,700 Deluxe Technology Package, you're still paying for infotainment tech that's a half-generation behind. But the optional Theater Package, with entertainment displays in the rear headrests, will be popular for those hauling around a bunch of kids (and really, why else are you buying something this size?) and the ride is comfortable with plenty of power.

It's fair to call the QX80's underpinnings dated, but the packaging still works. A loaded, eight-passenger hauler for under $90K in the full-size luxury SUV segment is hard to argue with, provided you're willing to forego some bells and whistles and the latest in-car tech.