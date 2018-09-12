The 2019 Lexus UX 200 and UX 250h First Drive Review: A Small, Smart, Nimble City Specialist

In early September, we flew to Stockholm, Sweden, to drive Lexus's all-new UX crossover. Many test drive itineraries endeavor to escape congested metropolitan areas for winding back roads, but Lexus built the UX for the "creative urban explorer," so city driving was a must. We found a high-tech and super stylish city that never honks, loves hotdogs, and appreciates the virtues of a compact car with a sensible motor.

Upfront:

What is it? A small crossover aimed at the entry-level urban luxury buyer, and Lexus's least-expensive model.

Configurations: UX 200 (gas-powered; FWD); UX 250h (hybrid; AWD)

Price: $32,000 (UX 200) / $34,000 (UX 250h)

Available at dealerships: December 2018 (UX 200); January 2019 (UX 250h)

One Big Question: How well can Lexus pull younger buyers?

This was the subtext of the vehicle presentation, which included horrific images of aspirational middle management—women doing yoga on piers, smiling men holding cameras or gesturing at laptops—and a nod to the "Xennial" demographic, briefly described as those with an analog childhood and digital adulthood. A bit of research shows the term has been around since at least 2014, a mash-up of "Gen X" and "Millennial," and the birth range is commonly agreed to be between 1977 and 1983.

How does one make a car for a niche generation that hovers between the bummed-out disaffection of Gen X and the Millennial's self-centered optimism? (Full disclosure: it seems I myself am considered a Xennial—class of '78—though I've always considered myself part of Gen X's final grumpy resistance, and anyway "Xennials" sounds like a strip mall tuxedo shop.)

What would that customer look like? Luckily, Lexus included some "lifestyle" photos, so we can reveal that it's this guy: