2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Test Drive Review: A Good Argument Against Compact Crossovers

Quick Take: Cheaper than an Audi and sharper than a Subaru, this lifted Golf wagon offers copious cargo space and all-terrain capability to those tempted to cross over. But the spartan base model might have you looking elsewhere for adventure.

Welcome to Critic's Notebook, a quick and off-the-cuff car review consisting of impressions, jottings, and marginalia regarding whatever The Drive writers happen to be driving. Today's edition: the 2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack S.

One Big Question: Is the VW Golf Alltrack more than just a quirky middle finger to the rise of SUVs?

Form follows function. Louis Sullivan was writing a manifesto on the 20th century office building when he coined the now-famous architectural axiom in 1896, but the full text shows he might as well have been describing the modern crossover. After laying out the reasons why tall towers have become a necessity, he sums the dilemma facing architects thusly. Problem: How shall we impart to this sterile pile, this crude, harsh, brutal agglomeration, this stark, staring exclamation of eternal strife, the graciousness of those higher forms of sensibility and culture that rest on the lower and fiercer passions?

Translation: How do we make these make these ugly things intellectually and artistically worthwhile? The answer doesn't lie in disguising them with frippery or trickery, according to Sullivan. Like everything in nature, he writes, the shape and design of the modern skyscraper should simply mirror its true purpose. Form ever follows function, and this is the law.