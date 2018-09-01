2019 GMC Sierra First Drive Review: GM's New Truck in Expensive Guise, With Unique Exclusive Options

Quick take: Like all new full-size pickups, the Sierra has an impressive mix of capability and comfort, and plenty of high-dollar options for the truck buyer who wants to spend. But the brand messaging is muddled; is GMC "Professional Grade," or best known for making more upscale, luxurious pickup trucks than its downmarket sibling, Chevy? Of course, truck loyalists tend not to be bothered by such philosophical questions, and those who already have their hearts set on a new Sierra will find a lot to like.

What is it? GMC's new entrant in the all-important, money-printing full-size pickup truck category. Also, aside from a few key differentiators, it's a 2019 Chevy Silverado. Powertrain: 6.2-liter V-8; 10-speed automatic transmission; RWD or 4WD / 5.3-liter V-8; 8-speed automatic transmission; RWD or 4WD (SLT trim) Weight: 4,531 to 5,015 pounds, depending on configuration Max towing: 12,100 pounds Fuel Economy (EPA): 15 mpg city / 20 mpg highway; 17 mpg combined (6.2-liter V-8) Price: Starting at $46,700—upper-limit testers ran to around $67,000, according to GMC reps

In late August, we drove the all-new 2019 GMC Sierra in Newfoundland, Canada. The testing included extended drives through the country, trailering demonstrations, and short (and very light) off-roading. Also, we witnessed a Newfoundlander initiation ritual called "Screeching in," which involves kissing a dead cod, shots of rum, and the phrase "Deed I is, me ol' cock! And long may yer big jib draw!"

One Big Question: How does the Sierra differentiate itself from its mechanical twin, the Chevy Silverado?

Aside from a more palatable grille than the new Silverado's overwrought maw, the GMC offers three optional features you can't get on a Chevy: the MultiPro tailgate, CarbonPro cargo box, and adaptive ride control. In typical GMC fashion, you'll be expected to pay quite a bit to get them—the MultiPro tailgate requires at least the SLT trim, while the last two are only available on the extra-fancy Denali vehicles.

Of the three, adaptive ride control might be the sleeper hit among those who actually use their trucks to haul stuff. While ostensibly used to improve handling in the truck's "Sport" setting, the feature also works in conjunction with a weight sensor for the truck bed: if there's more than 500 pounds back there—say, a pair of dirt bikes—the adjustable dampers stiffen up to add stability, making it easier and safer to haul unwieldy loads.

The MultiPro tailgate is easily the most trick of the bunch, a clever re-think of a mostly overlooked component. It's essentially a tailgate-within-the-tailgate, which allows for six different configurations, including a load-stop for longer items, a drop-down step, and a work station. The MultiPro construction felt robust and solid, with heavy-duty hinges and lever arms, which suggests GMC realized the first rule of improving things that are not necessarily broken: if you're going to add features and complication, it had better last.

Then there's the CarbonPro cargo box, very much a solution looking for a problem (unless I've simply been deaf to years of complaints that a steel truck bed is somehow not sturdy or durable enough). This features the same sort of shapable forged carbon fiber found on the Lamborghini Huracán Performante; it reduces weight by 62 pounds—about how much the MuliPro tailgate adds, incidentally—and is, according to GMC, very durable. "Best-in-class dent, scratch and corrosion resistance," they say. It will also be, according to GMC, very expensive: while final pricing wasn't announced for the late-availability option, it was suggested the CarbonPro bed would cost several thousands of dollars. There's no way that "extra" capability tracks with the price, but in terms of truck-guy bragging rights, GMC has clearly pegged a significant number of owners willing to pay exorbitantly to be able to say, "Check out my carbon-fiber truck bed!" But if you want one, you'll need to get your hand raised early: the carbon-fiber is labor-intensive and time-consuming to make, and there is a hard production limit per year from the lone supplier.

(One wonders if the carbon-fiber cargo bed is also a test bed for larger production goals—as another journalist pointed out to me, Ford quietly made the hood of the F-150 from aluminum for years before copping to it, at which point they had just rolled out an entire truck made out of the stuff; whether CarbonPro presages a full carbon-fiber-framed truck—somehow, some way—is an interesting question.)