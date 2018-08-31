R35 Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign Is a 720-HP Godzilla Wearing a $1.16 Million Italian Suit

The R35 Nissan GT-R that debuted a decade ago was never a true stunner. It’s boxy, slightly awkward in appearance, and it doesn’t ooze that supermodel sex appeal found in other pricey rides. So leave it to the Italians to change all of that—this is the ultra-limited Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign, a golden anniversary special and the best looking Datsun in decades.

It never really mattered that the GT-R wasn’t the prettiest face on the lot because in the end, it’s still a brutal piece of engineering magnificence. But to celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of both the car and the famed design house, Nissan and Italdesign teamed up to give a Nissan GT-R NISMO a futuristic makeover that’s more than skin deep. The hand-built 3.8L V6 VR38DETT engine has been boosted up to 720 horsepower and a chest-crushing 760 pound-feet of torque. Godzilla’s bark is now bigger and badder than it’s ever been, all while wearing a suit and strutting down the boulevard.

No GT-R has ever looked this good, period. The Liquid Kinetic Grey paint is deliciously matte and contrasts nicely with the Energetic Sigma Gold accents. The aerodynamic elements of the GT-R50 are so well integrated into the design that they almost go unnoticed while providing exceptional downforce at high speeds. Dropping the roof by 2.1 inches gives the car an almost fastback experience.