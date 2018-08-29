2019 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Convertible Review: An Unconventional Bachelorette's Ideal Ride

Welcome to Critic's Notebook, a quick and off-the-cuff car review consisting of impressions, jottings, and marginalia regarding whatever The Drive writers happen to be driving. Today's edition: the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Convertible.

The 2019 Chevrolet Grand Sport Convertible, By the Numbers:

Base Price (Price as Tested): $69,495 ($92,605)

Powertrain: 6.2-liter V-8, 460 horsepower, 465 pound-feet; eight-speed paddle shift automatic transmission; rear-wheel-drive

EPA Fuel Economy: 15 mpg city, 25 mpg highway

0-60 MPH: 3.6 seconds (manufacturer claim)

Max Speed the Top Can Be Dropped At: 30 mph

Quick Take: This sporty and aggressive-while-topless 'Vette splits the difference between performance and price point, and it's perfect for a weekend getaway car.

See all Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport specs and pricing information here.

One Big Question: Corvette owners and drivers often suffer titles like Douchebag, Eternal Bachelor, or Midlife Crisis Guy (or all of the above). So, what does it say about you if you're driving a new Corvette Grand Sport—and you happen to be a female celebrating a combined bachelorette party with your future wife?

When I asked our fleet manager to help me come up with the perfect car for my bachelorette party weekend—which I was planning to share with my fiancée for a co-ed, multi-friend-group, celebratory mash-up—he suggested an unorthodox ride for an unorthodox party. You can easily picture a bachelor driving a $92,000 Grand Sport to his party, but what about a bachelorette? I like to play with boundaries of all kinds, so I quickly agreed.

Then I let Future Wife know we'd need to ask someone else to drive our dog home from the party.

My long weekend with this shimmering Ceramic Matrix Gray Metallic rocket was my first experience piloting a Corvette. (It's also my first time getting married, for the record.) When I slid into what can only be described as a cockpit, with the all controls angled toward the driver, I giggled. I revved the beastly V-8 engine, testing out the Grand Sport's lungs, knowing full well I'd be turning heads my whole time with this vehicle.

I also knew my fiancée might hate it.