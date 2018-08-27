2019 Hyundai Santa Fe First Drive: Times Have Changed for the Best for This Midsize SUV

Quick Take: A seriously solid choice in an ever-more-crowded segment, the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe shows the Koreans are playing for keeps.

Goodbye Hyundai Santa Fe Sport, Hello Hyundai Santa Fe

The world was a much different place 17 years ago. Facebook was still a gleam in Mark Zuckerberg's eye, we didn't all hate people who voted the other way, and Hyundai had just launched a brand new SUV called the Santa Fe—a cut-rate blob whose spartan interior and hopeless engine did nothing to counter the notion that Korean cars were, well, a little cheap.

Fast forward to the end of the 2010s, and Hyundai (along with Kia) has morphed into a purveyor of solidly reliable and appealingly inexpensive automobiles, the same kind of fare that helped make Toyota a global powerhouse in the Eighties and Nineties. The impressive 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe is both a reflection of that progress, and a sign of better things to come.

Evidence abounds to support Hyundai's maturation. The company's new N Performance division has given the italic H its first genuine hot hatch in the Veloster. The Hyundai Kona is both a weirdly appealing little ute and the base for a new electric vehicle that promises more range than the base Tesla Model 3. Now, with the launch of the next-generation Santa Fe, Hyundai is sharpening its all-important lineup of SUVs.