2018 BMW X1 Quick Review: a Good-Driving Crossover More Enjoyable Than a 'Driver's Crossover'

the 2018 BMW X1.

Upfront:

What is it? A five-passenger vehicle, BMW's smallest, in its crossover-SUV line-up.

Powertrain: turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four cylinder; 228 hp; FWD

Fuel economy (EPA): 23 mpg city / 32 mpg highway / 26 mpg combined

Price (MSRP): $34,895

Quick take: Surprisingly fun and good at nearly everything you want from a midsize crossover, though safety and amenity options add up quickly.

One Big Question: Is it a generic crossover, or does it deserve the BMW name?

As a modern-day BMW, absolutely. I quite loved the earlier (pre-2016 model year) generation X1, back when it came with an inline-six and rear-wheel drive, just like the sports cars; I thought it was the best crossover on the market because it drove like an honest-to-god BMW. This new generation has front-drive and a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four—it feels at times bigger, number, and more aggressive than that old X1, but so does every modern BMW compared to the previous generations. The car will feel recognizably sporty and on-brand to a modern BMW driver: nicely weighted and direct steering, an eager and responsive chassis, and plenty of power available quickly. Make no mistake: this is a car you can have fun in.