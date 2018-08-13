2019 Chevrolet Silverado First Drive: The People's Chevy Picks Up Changes Big and Small

Considering it has dozens of cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs spread out across a handful of brands, General Motors doesn't really have a make-or-break vehicle. But the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado comes pretty damn close. It—along with its twin, the GMC Sierra—is the Peter to the Church of GM, the rock upon which the company's fortunes are built. (Insert your own Bob Seger joke here.) In 2017, Chevy sold 575,864 Silverados in the United States, making up more than a quarter of Chevrolet's domestic volume and one-fifth of General Motors's total sales in the United States that year. The money generated by hundreds of thousands of Silverados rolling through dealerships every year help keep Corvettes and Camaros cranking out of the factories; it subsidizes the cost of futuristic electric vehicles like the Bolt and Volt; it keeps thousands of Americans in factories and showrooms and service centers gainfully employed, not to mention all the help the trucks lend the hundreds of thousands of people who depend on its capabilities for their own businesses. Suffice it to say, GM does not take the creation of an all-new full-size pickup lightly. So, much like John Hammond building a saurian theme park, the company spared no expense in launching the 2019 Silverado for the American media, flying wave upon wave of journalists—including your humble scribe—out to preternaturally-scenic Jackson, Wyoming, where three dozen shiny new crew cab Chevys were waiting to be put through their paces on-road and off.

Will Sabel Courtney ♪ Stood their boldly, sweatin' in the sun...felt like a million, felt like number one...♪

2019 Chevy Silverado's Exterior Steals Clint Eastwood's Visage Buyers won't have any trouble telling the 2019 model from any last-gen Silverados kicking around the local Chevy dealership, especially when they look it square in the eyes. Its squinting-gaze headlights and high cheekbones give its front fascia the handsome masculine aggression of a young Clint Eastwood. (Or, arguably, a current-day Scott Eastwood.) It's a more coherent look in person than it comes across in pictures, where the various elements can seem disjointed; seen in the flesh, so to speak, the new truck comes across better, especially on trim levels that forgo the body colored-elements up front for acres of chrome that harken back to mighty American rides of the '50s and '60s or for blacked-out trim that lends it an element of what the nation's mall ninjas describe as "tacti-cool." The side and rear views are more traditional in appearance, bearing the clean-cut blockiness that's characterized the brand's rigs, albeit with the occasional crease or kink added in for good measure. The larger foot-holes in the corners of the back bumper not only provide more room for steel-toed Red Wings, they look more proportionate to boot, and pair neatly with the look of the squared-off exhaust pipes on some models. And while every 2019 Silverado stands plenty tall, the two extra inches of lift and the 33-inch off-road tires of the Trail Boss give it an even taller, tougher stance.

Will Sabel Courtney Grand Tetons, grande truck

More than any other passenger vehicle, trucks are defined not just by how their exteriors look, but by what they can do. This new Silverado 1500 is the 11th generation of what was once known as the half-ton truck category, on account of the payload said trucks could handle decades ago. (Like alligators and snakes, they've grown bigger and stronger over the decades; nowadays, 1500-series Chevys can take on close to 2,000 pounds of people and carho, so the company prefers the term "light-duty trucks" for them.) The 2019 Silverado's back half benefits from what GM describes as the "Durabed," Chevy-speak for...well, a beefier bed. Engineers pushed the sheetmetal around to make an extra seven inches of width between the wheel wells, enough to easily slide a four-by-eight foot sheet of plywood between them. And while Ford may have gone to aluminum for the F-150's body, GM's commercials touting the advantages of steel over the non-ferrous metal to "real people, not actors" mean giving up on the classic material was out of the question. The new bed is pounded out of a higher grade of steel than before; a dozen fixed tie-down locations, each capable of withstanding a quarter-ton of force unmoved, stretch around the bed, along with nine movable tie-down spots. As in the Honda Ridgeline, there's even an available 120-volt power outlet back there, in case you need to live out a Jake Owen song and run an industrial-grade margarita machine on a Florida beach.

Will Sabel Courtney Hashtag lake life in the hashtag 2019 Silverado

But perhaps the most controversial piece of bed engineering (bedgineering?) is the power-operated tailgate that comes on select higher trims. Don't bother looking for a physical handle on these trucks; the back flap goes without, it having been replaced by a small rubberized button. On some models, the button (which can also be triggered by the key fob) merely lowers the tailgate, leaving operators to fold it back up; the fanciest Silverados, however, offer power operation up and down, a fact as sure to wow soft-bodied soccer dads as it is to draw the ire of doomsday preppers who see the dangers of electromagnetic pulse attack in every new electronic doodad.

Will Sabel Courtney Top-level High Country trim sure to do well in Colorado

All-New Silverado's Interior Looks...Well, Pretty Familiar Considering the difference between generations when it comes to the Silverado's exterior, the cabin seems...well, underwhelmingly familiar. That was very much in response to buyer demand, according to the company's representatives. “You don’t style this. We built this interior,” interior design manager Craig Sass said. “For this particular vehicle, it’s all about how it works.” In focus group tests, he said, most people ranked the past-generation Silverado's interior highest among competitors—so the designers hewed close to what worked well in the previous model for the new truck. As such, anyone clambering into the 2019 version who's spent time in a recent Silverado is liable to find themselves feeling at home in no time flat. Indeed, you'd pretty much have to hop straight out of one and into the other to notice the differences. The dual glove boxes carry over, as do the vertically-oriented air vents, and while the design around them has shifted, the climate, radio, and other secondary controls are in the same places as the last version. Same goes for the buttons on the steering wheel. If anything, the interior may look too familiar—at least, for anyone who's scoped out the likes of the all-new 2019 Ram 1500 and the ginormous Tesla-esque screen occuping the middle of its modernist dash. The 8.0-inch infotainment screen looks oddly small mounted atop the vaguely art deco tower of buttons, dials, and curving trim, while the instrument panel's even smaller screen looks letterboxed by plastic on all sides. it's all functional, sure—and sure to please those legacy Chevy buyers. But in an era when Fiat-Chrysler, Ford, and Honda are all pushing the boundaries of in-truck design and infotainment, the evolution-over-revolution mindset may prove risky in the long run.

Chevrolet Silverado LTZ interior