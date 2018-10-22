The Top 10 Fastest Production Cars in the World in 2019

The 10 fastest cars in the world is always a fun list to compile, because the common denominator of each entry is speed, and speed also happens to be the coolest and most exciting force a moving object can produce. Right now, the car industry is amidst a speed renaissance of sorts, in which new technologies are either replacing old technologies or finding ways to coexist with them. A perfect example of this is the power unit in the Mercedes-AMG Project One, which borrows a compact six-cylinder engine and amplifies it beyond belief with electric motors and hybrid power systems. As we near the year 2020, the automotive landscape will be all about finding speed with new propulsion systems and energy management.

To earn a spot on this list of the fastest cars in the world, the speed demons had to be 2018 year models or newer, currently be in production, and be street legal. Since we couldn't measure the tops speeds ourselves, we only took into consideration manufacturer-claimed speed figures and not other measurements gathered by publications, owners, or various dubious Reddit forums.

This year's list has the usual high-priced suspects: Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ferrari, McLaren. But we've also got some pleasant surprises and lesser-known contenders that may shock you with their high level of performance right out of the box—and their more affordable price tags.

Here are the ten fastest production cars in the world you can buy right now.

10. Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye: 203 MPH