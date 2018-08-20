2018 Fiat 500L Test Drive Review: A Bloated Mini-Bus In Need of More Power

Welcome to Critic's Notebook, a quick and off-the-cuff car review consisting of impressions, jottings, and marginalia regarding whatever The Drive writers happen to be driving. Today's edition: the 2018 Fiat 500L Trekking.

Upfront:

What is it? Fiat's largest car in production (non-crossover division)

Powertrain: 1.4 Liter turbocharged inline-four, 160 horsepower, 184 pound-feet

Fuel Economy (EPA): 22 mpg city, 30 mpg highway

Base Price (Price as Tested): $23,325 ($25,460)

Quick Take: The Fiat 500L is the lethargic, larger brother to the 500, but the incredible visibility and BeatsAudio sound system bring you a quirky and fun—albeit slow—driving experience.

One Big Question: Why does Fiat make a giant version of a tiny car? ​

It seems safe to assume the answer is the Mini Countryman and Clubman. Those cars helped pioneer the trend of building bigger models of the smallest cars on the road, so families can justify buying into the brand. However, although the 500L bares the Fiat badge, doesn't quite offer the same Fiat experience as the much more well-known 500. This isn't the Fiat parked outside the neighborhood Italian restaurant to help it boast about its "authenticity," or the Fiat that has the parkability inherent to a city car, and can weave through traffic with the agility and ease of a motorcycle. The 167 inches of length alone is enough to effectively mean this Fiat no longer has what it takes to make it a Fiat 500.