2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class First Drive: A Swoopy E-Class With a Fantastic New Engine

One would guess, therefore, that the CLS would drive much like the similarly-sized, similarly-suspended E-Class. But the four-door coupe has a surprise beneath the hood, one that stands above even its elegant lines as the primo reason it's worth buying over the E: Mercedes-Benz's new 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six, outfitted with what Daimler describes as the "integrated starter-generator"—a small electric motor mounted between the engine and the nine-speed automatic transmission. (It's the same engine found in the European S500 sedan, albeit in a lower state of tune.) In other words...the new CLS450, which will be the base model, is a hybrid.

But what a hybrid it is. While the electric motor doesn't add any top-line power past the inline-six's 362 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque, its 21 horses and 184 pound-feet are put to good use primarily filling in the power at launch and down low in the rev range, utterly erasing any turbo lag that might be hanging around. As a result, the inline-six feels delivers the sort of creamy, immediate power delivery that brings to mind a classic naturally-aspirated V-8. More than once, pressing down on the throttle brought to mind the likes of the Corvette or Camaro SS...albeit connected to a far smoother transmission than the eight-speed automatic all too many of those Chevys are saddled with. All told, the powertrain is sufficient to propel the CLS450 from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 5.1 seconds, according to Mercedes; pop for 4Matic all-wheel-drive, and that claimed time drops to 4.8 seconds.

Of course, you won't be able to appreciate one of the engine's finer tricks if you're constantly caning it. Leave the drive control setting in Eco mode, and under the right circumstances—when your foot's off the gas, the wheels are pointed generally straight, the moon is full and aligned with the car's direction of travel—the engine will take a cat nap, shutting down entirely and letting the car coast in the sort of silence usually reserved for EV owners.

While Mercedes-Benz only served up CLS450 models during the initial U.S. drive event out of New York City, when the 2019 CLS goes on sale later this year, that model will be accompanied by a new CLS53 packing an AMG-massaged version of the new inline-six tuned to deliver 429 horses and 384 pound-feet. As one would expect from an AMG (even one of the newer half-caf six-cylinder models), the CLS53 will come with more aggressive styling and suspension tuning. But it'll also be put into something of an odd spot in the rapidly-crowding AMG lineup; the same -53 engine is also bound for the E-Class sedan, the E-Class cabriolet, the E-Class coupe, and the awkwardly-named AMG GT 4-Door, potentially forcing buyers looking for a zippy midsized Mercedes to deal with a paradox of choice. (The AMG GT53, for what it's worth, will reportedly cost a good bit more than the CLS, putting some space between the two similar-looking models.)