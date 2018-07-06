2018 Lexus LS 500 F Sport Review: a Big, Comfortable Sedan With Big, Uncomfortable Dissonance

Welcome to Critic's Notebook, a quick and off-the-cuff car review consisting of impressions, jottings, and marginalia regarding whatever The Drive writers happen to be driving. Today's edition: the 2018 Lexus LS 500 F Sport.

It was only recently that Lexus took a turn for the sporty. For a long time and up until recently, the company was mostly known for big, soft, comfortable, luxurious sedans that were pleasant and quiet to drive. The cars were valued for reliability over performance, and came with the perception of a certain savvy value (which was not to say the cars weren't luxurious, because they were, if understated—not showy) and a smattering of technological gimmickry.

Even re-reading that description summons a picture of my grandfather, who used to put long miles from Florida to Cape Cod on various big Lincolns and Mercuries and Cadillacs. As a demographic, old-guy driver is reliable—traditionally loyal, doesn't mind spending—but always shrinking, and no brand wants it as its face. And so, at some point, Lexus decided to change its identity from sedate to sporting, introducing a two-seat (and single model-year) LFA supercar in 2010; a hyper-aggressive evolution of the L-Finesse design language, in 2011; and, more recently, a continued development of its sport sedans, and finding good use for a big 5-liter V-8 engine.

Except Lexus's pivot happened at exactly the wrong time. Developing proprietary in-house infotainment technology became a money-burning exercise once the Big Tech world-eaters got into the automotive game: customers demanded instead that their cars either used or played well with slick, established interfaces from Apple and Google. Tesla changed the entire definition of what a "high-tech luxury sedan" was supposed to be in 2012, with the model S—then changed the shorthand for "performance" with sub-three-second 60 mph sprints in Ludicrous mode.

The entire world—including, until only recently, America—decided that vehicle emissions were not only an issue but a solvable one; car companies reacted with a flurry of innovation, pulling more from less: higher output from lower displacement; higher mileage with fewer emissions. The idea of electric cars moved into the mainstream—even seemed sexy, on occasion.

Also, the sedan market started dying with the same alarming rate as all those disappearing bees.

Into all this comes the Lexus LS 500 F Sport—a massive, soft, comfortable, luxurious sedan with "Sport" inexplicably in its name, home to one of the most hopeless user interfaces ever devised, with a conventional (though good) V-6 engine and every interior texture known to man. It is, at a glance and on contemplation, a bewildering car—but maybe a good way to understand the various and sometimes conflicting messages Lexus is sending at the moment.