Audi Unveils the Interior of its Electric E-Tron SUV for the First Time

As part of its protracted run-up to the full unveiling of the company’s all-electric E-Tron SUV, Audi showed off the car’s interior at an event in Copenhagen last night, touting the new EV’s quiet ride, enhanced sound system, and high-tech features. The full unveiling of the car was previously scheduled for the end of August, but has been postponed to an undisclosed date this fall, partially thanks to the arrest of CEO Rupert Stadler on charges related to the Dieselgate controversy. That bit of corporate awkwardness aside, the E-Tron’s interior shows promise for EV enthusiasts who groove on the characteristically futuristic interiors that usually come part and parcel with EVs, with the E-Tron exhibiting clean lines, colored stitching and piping in the leather, hints of electric symbolism in the graphics and trim details, like patterns inspired by circuit boards, and funky LED mood lighting at night. It’s all quite restrained in order to appeal to the widest customer base possible—a strategy also taken by Jaguar’s new I-Pace electric crossover—but it has enough to set it apart from the rest of Audi’s lineup, for sure.

Audi

The most prominent of the tech goodies shown off are, of course, the only features we won’t get here in the states: virtual side mirrors. The slick system—the first to enter volume production, even though the idea has been around for years—replaces the wing mirrors with smaller, lighter cameras, reducing weight slightly, cinching up the width by six or seven inches, and severely cutting the wind noise that’s the bane of engineers’ existence. The views are displayed on seven-inch OLED screens directly below the window on the driver- and passenger doors, and they can be aimed and zoomed and configured with multiple pre-programmed settings that adjust the mirrors for highway driving, turning, and parking.

Audi The Audi E-Tron's virtual mirror display.