2018 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum Review: The Very Model of a Good-Enough SUV

Welcome to Critic's Notebook, a quick and off-the-cuff car review consisting of impressions, jottings, and marginalia regarding whatever The Drive's writers happen to be driving. Today's edition: the 2018 Nissan Pathfinder.

This is the third three-row SUV I've had the pleasure of reviewing, following the sporty Mazda CX-9 and the ultra-sexy Audi Q7. Just call me a cool soccer mom...even though I'm not even a mom. (Yet?) But when I got into the Nissan Pathfinder for the first time, I felt a bit of a connection. Nissan, as a carmaker, is pretty close to my heart; I've been driving a Sentra, my first car, for the last 12 years. My Sentra has proven to be, over time, probably the best first car I could've had—just enough space, minimal power (thus removing any temptation to drive recklessly), and a comfortable interior with innovative-for-2007 technology. (When I was 16, my friends were all blown away that I didn't have to insert a key to start the car and that I could talk on the phone through the car's Bluetooth.)

Nostalgia aside, the 2018 Nissan Pathfinder is a very different vehicle than my old Sentra, and it serves a completely different purpose—so it deserves to be judges on its own merits.

The Pathfinder, at first glance, looks like the most basic seven-seater crossover on the road. (The fact that it's been around with few changes since 2012 doesn't help.) To see if this seemingly-ordinary SUV had any fun quirks about it, I took the Pathfinder on a journey to upstate New York to put some miles under its wheels.