2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Prestige Review: Beauty and Tech Aplenty, If Mostly Inside

Welcome to Critic's Notebook, a quick and off-the-cuff car review consisting of impressions, jottings, and marginalia regarding whatever The Drive writers happen to be driving. Today's edition: the 2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Quattro in Prestige trim.

The 2018 Audi Q5 is the midsize crossover my fiancée wishes we owned. I know this for a fact, because she wouldn't stop saying it for the entire week we had one at our disposal. My 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee is plenty nice, and its beefier proportions provide tons of utility, but even I can admit that the driving dynamics and interior design don't compare to this pretty little German ride.

My loaner Q5 offered both a luxurious experience for passengers and an enjoyable one for its driver, something we came to appreciate while we cruised around New York City suburbs, soared over the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge to the Rockaways for a beach day, carted three friends in the backseat, and swapped out our grill's propane tank at Home Depot. (If you've read any of my car reviews, you're probably beginning to realize I spend a lot of time at Home Depot.) The Q5 has never wowed me with its exterior, but as the old adage goes, it's what's inside—and under the hood—that counts.