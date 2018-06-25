2018 Mercedes-AMG S65 Cabriolet Review: The Mighty King of the Summertime Road Trippers

With apologies to Lord Tennyson, if spring is when a young man's fancy lightly turns to thoughts of love, summer is when his mind drifts to the road. The months between Memorial Day and Labor Day are road trip season; credit the warm weather, the lack of school, the relaxed vibes permeating the air. And while any just about car—new or old, big or small—can soak up the long miles, none of them do it better than the 2018 Mercedes-AMG S65 Cabriolet.

Will Sabel Courtney

There are other cars that fulfill this mission brief nearly as well, perhaps: You'd be hard-pressed to argue that a droptop Bentley Continental or a Porsche 911 convertible isn't a near-ideal companion for a long drive down fast highways and winding roads in the summertime sunshine. But there's just something about rolling down the road in a big Mercedes with 12 cylinders under the hood and the roof folded down behind the rear seats, music pumping through 24 Burmeister speakers scattered across the cabin, that feels indescribably...right. And leaves you somehow completely okay with the quarter-million-dollar-plus price tag.

Will Sabel Courtney Drop it like it's hot. ("It" being the top, obviously.)

Will Sabel Courtney Or, alternately, put it up and run the air conditioning like it's really, really hot.

I spent quite a few miles trying to pin down the ideal adjective describing the S65's twin-turbocharged V-12, until it finally hit me like a thunderclap somewhere northeast of Albany: mighty. The power is effortless, almost relaxed; the fleet management employee who dropped it off at The Drive's office said it felt slow. That's largely a symptom of the throttle mapping in Comfort mode, where it starts out in second gear off the line for a smooth roll-out. But even with the metal AMG Dynamic Select switch flicked all the way up to Sport+ mode (there's no Race setting here, as there is on the likes of the E63 S or the AMG GT R), the 12-cylinder's power delivery never feels frantic or rushed. The S65 Cabriolet is the opposite of a hot-boi special; it doles out its horses and pound-feet with decorum, damn it.

Will Sabel Courtney S65 Cabrio confabbing with the trucks down by the Brooklyn waterfront