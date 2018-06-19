2018 Toyota Prius C Review: The City-Dweller's Hybrid With Sporty Styling (But No Real Sportiness)

Welcome to Critic's Notebook, a quick and off-the-cuff car review consisting of impressions, jottings, and marginalia regarding whatever The Drive writers happen to be driving. Today's edition: the 2018 Toyota Prius C Four.

I was driving through my Brooklyn neighborhood of Park Slope in the Prius C, windows down, enjoying the summer, when a middle-aged man on an electric bicycle pulled up alongside me and asked, joyfully, “Is that a Prius?” Shocked, as I wasn’t expecting any attention in this car—especially hot on the heels of the BMW i3, which got plenty of looks—I said yes. He gushed over the design, how it must be brand new, and how “awesome” it was. Finally, after hearing the price and that it was in fact, very new, he said, “Wow, well, go places!” before taking off. Was he quoting Toyota’s slogan, or just saying I should take advantage of the 48 miles per gallon?

Toyota Priuses (or Prii, as I lovingly like to call them in plural form), are hands down the most recognizable hybrid cars on sale, thanks to their trademark excellent fuel economy and city-car versatility. Drive a hybrid? Your friends probably picture a Prius, even if you have something else. Every Lyft I've ever hailed in Los Angeles ends up being a Prius. This Toyota, like it or not, has been the hybrid car of record, even with its sloth-like drive and love-it-or-hate-it aesthetic. Put me closer to the former category with this new one; before Smart ForTwos became the small, eco-friendly nerd-mobiles of choice in the U.S, the Prius held the title, yet I can't deny that the refreshed 2018 Prius C makes a pretty great impression when you first walk up to it.

The Prius C is the smallest, cheapest, and least powerful of the model lineup. It may not be a "driver's car," but it's certainly economical enough that even self-proclaimed car lovers might consider it—especially those who live in a congested city like New York, but still need wheels for long journeys. So for a weekend trip from Brooklyn to Baltimore, what better car to put to the test than the Prius C Four? After all, a four-hour drive is way more enjoyable with fewer refueling stops.