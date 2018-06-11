Fans of the TV show Community are all too familiar with the concept of "the darkest timeline"—a version of reality where the worst possible results of events pile up to create a nightmarish, dystopian existence. If there's a darkest timeline, though, there must, by definition, be its opposite. And in that brightest timeline, Volvo will sell more V60 station wagons in America than the carmaker would what to do with. They'd be in every third upper-middle-class driveway from Maine to Oregon, shuttling millions of adults and children alike to and from school and home, work and play, performing the yeoman's work of daily life largely taken over by SUVs and crossovers in our reality. After all, Volvo, at its core, is kind of a wagon company. Sure, these days its communal body may be mostly made up of crossovers, but within them lies the spirit of a long line of estates stretching back through the V70, the 850, and the 240; indeed, it's not hard to trace it all the way back to the early two-box-shaped vehicles of the 1930s. Millions of Americans spent their formative years cradled in the safe, boxy embrace of the Swedish company's family cars, forging memories forever intertwined with those wagons. Soccer games, family road trips, driver's tests, first dates, lost virginities—all forever linked to those two-box shapes with the symbol for iron on the grill and steering wheel.

Will Sabel Courtney Profiles in Sex Appeal: Station Wagon Edition

And perhaps in part because of those nostalgic stirrings, while our world may feel closer to the dark end of the existence spectrum than anything else these days, Americans are still buying Volvo wagons. The company says it's the number-one luxury wagon brand in the U.S.—which is kind of like claiming to be the most popular rum brand in Russia, but hey. Last year, the company moved almost 6,500 station wagons in this country, thanks to the strength of the glamorous V90 and in spite of the aging status and flagging sales of the outgoing V60 and XC70. Thankfully for consumers, most of those V90s sold here so far have been the Cross Country soft-road version, or else owners of the new V60 would most likely wind up mistakenly wandering up to the larger model in the parking lot without realizing it, frantically clicking the deer tick-sized unlock button on the Zippo of a keyfob and wondering why their damn car won't open.

Will Sabel Courtney Be honest: Would you know which Volvo this was without the license plate?

But the visual similarity to the V90 is hardly an error on the all-new V60's scorecard; the larger Volvo is one of the most handsome wagons to grace the road in years, and its proportions scale down nicely, making the new car seem every bit as elegant while imparting a bit more aggression. It helps that the new Sixty is a good bit larger than the old one—five inches longer overall, with 3.8 inches of extra wheelbase—yet two inches shorter. (The company actually considers it as much as replacement for the old V70 as anything, a car so iconic in its home country, it was the best-selling car in Sweden for some time.) All the requisite designs traits of late-Twenty-Teen Volvos are in full effect here: the twin character lines running down the flanks, the LED taillamps that rise up the D-pillars like feverish thermometers; the now-iconic "Thor's Hammer" headlights (which, in a cross-promotional balk on Volvo's part, haven't been renamed "Stormbreakers" as an Avengers: Infinity War tie-in). Volvo, like Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and BMW, seems intent on transforming all its vehicles into variations on a theme—choose your size and style, 'cause everything else is about the same.

Will Sabel Courtney Beachin'.

Clearly, the interior designers paid extra-close attention to the memos circulating through Gothenberg, because the inside of this wagon seems almost identical to any other modern Volvo. There's the upright Sensus infotainment system with its 9.0-inch screen, the folding back seat ready to make way for the fattest flat-packs Earth's most ubiquitous Swedish retailer has to offer, the standard City Safety suite of advanced safety systems to help keep an eye on the road, and the jewel-like dials for the volume control, engine starter, and drive mode selector. But beneath that familiar surface lie tweaks made to improve (or even save) the life of the people using those features. The Sensus system's iPad-like interface operates faster than ever, thanks to a new processor. The rear seats won't need to fold down all that often, as the boxy cargo bay can hold four full-sized suitcases simultaneously. And in addition to automatically braking for humans, cyclists, and megafauna, City Safety can now slam on the brakes when it senses a car barreling straight on towards you. Should you well and truly want to set your V60 apart from the rest of the Volvos—or if you happen to live in a climate where leather seats often lead to sweat-related adhesion—the carmaker is also offering a plaid fabric called "City Weave" on the entry-level Momentum trim. Volvo's U.S. division fought hard to have the upholstery approved for America, and it wasn't hard to see why promptly upon dropping my butt into its cosseting caress. Not only does it look elegant—indeed, it shocked me into stopping to think about how monotonous the world of car upholstery is nowadays—but it's comfortable in a way few cowhide chairs are, at least in cars shy of six-digit pricetags. The world's gone topsy-turvy; with leather seats now found standard all the way down into the economy car segment, cloth starts to feel like the more luxurious choice.

Will Sabel Courtney New "City Weave" cloth seats look great, offer great butt-feel