2018 Jaguar XF S Sportbrake AWD Review: a Beautiful Bruiser of a Brit Wagon, Born into Greatness

Welcome to Critic's Notebook, a quick and off-the-cuff car review consisting of impressions, jottings, and marginalia regarding whatever The Drive writers happen to be driving. Today's edition: the 2018 Jaguar XF S Sportbrake AWD.

The 2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake S AWD recently inspired in me an idea for a television show, so I searched, "How to pitch an idea for a TV show" on WikiHow. The first step was to come up with a "what if...?" premise. So here it goes:

"What if I drove around the country, methodically tracking down every single nitwit who insists he simply had to buy a crossover for the sake of convenience, even though he totally loves driving or whatever, bombing into his driveway in the JagWagon and rubbing his face in the soft leather seats like a puppy into wetted carpet while screaming, 'See? SEE, YOU DOLT? YOU ARE THE REASON WE CAN'T HAVE NICE THINGS!' as his family wails and his house burns in the background (note: I also burn down his house) until through a combination of financial ruin and abject humiliation he sees the light and reforms himself into a man of taste and sophistication, and thus, eventually, America is saved."

As it turns out, the "what if?" premise is supposed to be succinct—what if a chemistry teacher started cooking meth?—and I'm honest enough with myself to know that I could only do five, maybe six seasons of that show before getting bored. But the good news is that the Jaguar XF Sportbrake is an extraordinarily nice thing indeed, and we can have it, assuming we have 70 grand available.