2018 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring Review: Slaying With Suburbanites, If Lacking in Space

Welcome to Critic's Notebook, a quick and off-the-cuff car review consisting of impressions, jottings, and marginalia regarding whatever The Drive writers happen to be driving. Today's edition: the 2018 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring.

About a year and a half ago, my fiancée made it known that my soft-top 2011 Jeep Wrangler was no longer going to cut it as our "family car". Our familial unit consists of the two of us and our 65-pound black lab named Oscar, and piling the lot of us and any cargo into the two-door Jeep was a bit of a squeeze. It was a perfect vehicle for my single days, but for our consistent road trips to Pittsburgh and Boston for holidays and family visits, the little Wrangler wasn't the hauler we needed.

I hemmed and hawed over relinquishing my beloved ride, but I eventually started looking into purchasing a four-door vehicle. I was exclusively searching for Jeeps—they've always been my daily driver—but when I mentioned my search to my colleagues at The Drive, at least three workers flagged the Mazda CX-5 as something to consider. I ultimately settled on a 2014 Grand Cherokee (old habits die hard), but to see what life would be like with the one that got away, I recently spent a weekend with the 2018 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring AWD.