2019 Bentley Continental GT First Drive Review: The New Bentley Is Almost Perfect. Almost.

Such is my life that on an otherwise humdrum Tuesday in May, while former Porsche performance design genius Wolfgang Hatz rots in a German jail, federal indictments hound Volkswagen’s ex-geschaftsführer Martin Winterkorn, and the future of the United States smolders in the darkening shadow of our National Orange Disgrace, that I find myself jerking a Bentley Continental GT up a series of switchbacks in the fir-covered Italian Alps. It is here, in an interior of wood veneer and leather sewn together by 310,675 stitches, that all of the agony in the world—the above mentioned calamities, but also Flint’s toxic water, the killing in Palestine, the lava-destroyed Ford Mustangs in Hawaii—it all recedes to a single gripe that consumes me until we stop for a five-star lunch somewhere high up in the green pine mountains: the filthy smudge of fingerprints on the piano-black dashboard of the new 2019 Bentley Continental GT. That’s a strange effect of being pretend-wealthy for a day or two: In the absence of true pain, you invent grievances and focus on them like an obsessive child. Automotive writers are flown around the world by manufacturers and led from palazzi to chateaux just to test cars. But it takes just minutes for our eyes to linger on annoyances. With the Bentley Continental GT, we have to look pretty close before we stay braying at the littlest flaws. This third evolution of one of the great modern touring cars is a stunner. Costing at least $215,000, it uses a tried-and-true 6.0-liter 12-cylinder engine to mill 626 horsepower of point-and-shoot power. The exterior is characterized by strengthened lines. The swaths of sheet metal that form the fenders, hood, and doors are created by a “powerforming” process that is able to create crazy convexities and subtly up the drama (if that’s possible). There are two lovely new signature lines, one that runs from the top of the front wheelwell and along the side of the car, and a second that climbs over the rear haunch. The nose is softer, and the front axle has been moved 130 millimeters forward, shortening the front overhang. Meanwhile, in the back, there's more overhang and a wider stance over dominantly-large 22-inch wheels. By nearly every measure, this is a more burly car than its predecessor: wider, longer, about the same weight. (That’s 5,000 pounds, bubba, but who’s counting?)

The most divisive new design feature is undoubtedly the revised oval taillights, a sharp departure from the squares and rectangles of GTs past. Some people think it makes the Bentley look like it’s afflicted with cataracts; others say it makes it look like an Aston Martin. But the truth is, it actually lightens the heft of the overall design, and adds a softness that you didn’t really know was missing. This Bentley model, which was introduced in 2003 with a similar W-12 engine and coupe flair, always been a solid design, and crucial to a marque that needs to project alpha-dude speed, the smoothness of a four-figure massage, and a design that wouldn’t be out of place at a concours. This Continental GT is a “core vehicle” for Bentley, and one that will come in a distant second to the divisive Bentayga SUV on sales volume. But it’s still second place, and that ain’t bad. According to Mark Del Russo, the new-ish CEO of Bentley North America, “The Continental GT and the Bentayga together represent the future of Bentley.” No pressure. Since the Continental GT was launched in 2003, Bentley has sold 70,000 units, averaging out to nearly 5,000 every year. This new iteration is born into a marketplace hostile to anything other than a crossover or an SUV. It may be a beautifully-built grand tourer that can chew up miles with little effort, but as a dealership deliverable, it has its work cut out. About the chewing up of miles. One of my top 10 drives ever took place in the previous Continental GT. I was going to visit my parents in Maine, and I had to plow through a series of cold rain squalls and traffic snarls as the sun set. It was 278 miles of what should have been pure hell, but all of the individually-brilliant components of the Bentley—the bottomless well of power, the exquisite interior, the 2,200-watt Bang & Olufsen sound system—converged to shorten the drive, to make New England interstate traffic not just bearable but pleasant. It performed as well as any grand tourer could.

