2018 Dodge Durango SRT, Durango Citadel Review: The 3-Row Family SUV with a Muscle Car's Heart

Welcome to Critic's Notebook, a quick and off-the-cuff car review consisting of impressions, jottings, and marginalia regarding whatever The Drive writers happen to be driving. Today's edition is a twofer: The 2018 Dodge Durango SRT and the Durango Citadel Anodized Platinum. (Yes, really, that's the name.) "Just so you know, there were a number of rocks in the road when we ran it earlier this morning to scout it for you guys. And it's pretty cold up there. So, just be aware." Not exactly the thing you want to hear when you're about to hop in a 475-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT and run the full length of Angeles Crest Highway, one of the best-known, technically-challenging driving roads in the country. But when someone tosses you the keys to a high-performance studio apartment and points toward the mountains, you try not to ask too many questions. You just hope to stay alive.

Kyle Cheromcha 2018 Dodge Durango SRT

Booby-trapped route aside, the Dodge Durango SRT seems like a questionable choice for an Angeles Crest cruiser. It's big, heavy, and essentially the exact opposite of the exquisite canyon carvers one usually associates with a road like this. But a funny thing happens on the way to the cliff's edge; the adaptive suspension sticks the truck to the twisting tarmac like a kindergarten glue project, the 6.4-liter Hemi V-8 roars through the high-altitude air, and the rear-biased all-wheel-drive system saves my behind after I let the truck's swing out way too far through a gravel-strewn turn. Oops. Like the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, its brother from another mother, the Durango SRT is a hilariously-overwrought piece of functional ass-kickery. It's what you get when you stuff a massive engine from a muscle car into a three-row crossover, and it's one of the most ridiculous family vehicles you can buy today. This isn't a precious project from a performance marquee like Porsche or Mercedes-AMG. No, this is 17 feet of rolling American thunder that can sprint from 0 to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds on its way to an NHRA-certified 12.9-second quarter mile time.

Kyle Cheromcha 2018 Dodge Durango Citadel Anodized Platinum