2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback Review: The Not-Boring Corolla Is Back, Better Than Ever

When it comes to the automotive shell game, in which manufacturers shuffle around rebadged and rejiggered models to trick people into buying something they've already rejected, the house usually wins. But sometimes it works out for everyone—like when a weird little orphan from a defunct marque is transmogrified into the best version of the best-selling nameplate in automotive history. This is the all-new 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback, and it's probably what the economy car should have been all along in this country. A quick free association exercise: What do you think of when you hear the word "Corolla?" Cheap, bare-bones, boring, soul-deflating, or probably some variation thereof. But the new hatch, formerly known as the Scion iM (then, weirdly, the Corolla iM when the Scion brand crashed and burned in 2016), is on a mission to change your mind with some welcome updates in key areas. A fresh design and platform, a newly tech-forward interior, and a specially-developed six-speed manual transmission with active rev matching all make it the most fun-to-drive Corolla in at least two decades.

Kyle Cheromcha

It's not a hot hatch (nor is it a "haute hatch," as the press materials put it), but it is a striking return to form for a company that once defined itself by its humble, unbeatable cars for everyday people. The Corolla Hatchback pulls off that same honest and straightforward vibe without feeling lazy or incomplete, a tricky act in an age of enhanced expectations. After a day in the hills around San Diego with the new car, I realized there's some definite soul here—a slightly reserved, sensible soul, but soul nonetheless. And did I mention the manual transmission? What's in a Name? Toyota's Legacy, For Starters The bright Polestar-esque blue egg you see before you traces its roots to the Scion iM, which was really a rebadged version of the international Toyota Auris hatchback. Toyota already sells the Auris as the Corolla Hatchback in certain markets, and it only makes sense to unite the two cars under a single nameplate here in America as well. That weird "iM" suffix just wouldn't do anymore.

