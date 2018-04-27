2018 Buick Regal GS Review: A Sporty Chassis, Let Down By Its Drivetrain

Welcome to Critic's Notebook, a quick and off-the-cuff car review consisting of impressions, jottings, and marginalia regarding whatever The Drive writers happen to be driving. Today's edition: the 2018 Buick Regal GS.

The Regal GS, which has cycled through three different types of engine in the last two decades, is suffering from something of a powertrain identity crisis. Back in the late Nineties, an era when Chevy and Ford's eight-cylinder muscle cars were cranking out an average of 250 horsepower, the Buick squeezed a shockingly-competitive 240 horses and 280 pound-feet from a supercharged 3.8-liter V-6. Yet while modern-day V-8 Mustangs and Camaros now crank out 450 ponies on their worst day, this newest Regal GS—fresh as a daisy for the 2018 model year—comes with a naturally-aspirated six-cylinder that delivers just 310 horses and 282 pound-feet of torque, the latter just two more than that GS of the Clinton era.

Perhaps more to the point, these days, 310 horsepower is the sort of output commonly found in high-end family sedans of the banal class below Buick on the socioeconomic ladder. In 1997, a V-6 Camry made 194 hp; today, it pounds out 301. A Ford Contour SHO of 20 years back made 195 horses; nowadays, the Fusion Sport blasts out 325. Rendering this new GS's engine choice even more odd: Its direct predecessor from several years back was an early adopter of the downsize-and-turbocharge trend found across the automotive world today. That oddly-endearing bulb of a Buick made 270 horses and 295 pound feet, and, perhaps more notably, offered not just a choice between manual and automatic gearboxes, but the option of either front-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive. (Sadly, the Subie-baiting combo of stick shift and AWD was verboten.)

The 2018 Regal GS, however, comes only one way: packing the aforementioned V-6, an active twin-clutch all-wheel-drive system, and General Motors's new nine-speed automatic, developed specifically for front-drive platforms. Its new fastback body certainly makes it more attractive than its predecessor...but does this car still have the same unexpected pizzazz that made the old GS an unexpected treat?