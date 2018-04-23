The 2019 Toyota Avalon Review: Rage, Rage Against the Dying of the Sedan

Twenty years ago, a Diamond White Pearl 1998 Toyota Avalon with brown pinstripes and gray leather bucket seats rolled off its assembly line in Georgetown, Kentucky. Seven years and two owners later, having wended its way through the twisted avenues of the used car market, it came to rest on the patchy pavement of a buy-here-pay-here lot in southeastern Connecticut, where it was spotted by a nice, middle-aged couple who thought it would make an idiot-proof car for their two teenage sons. In case it wasn't clear, I was one of those teenagers.

Toyota Long live the golden badge package.

Alas, they were wrong—that sucker pulled past 80 mph, that's all I'll say—but that perception of pre-eminent safety and reliability that made it a solid choice for a high school car hasn't changed over the last two decades. What has changed is how the Toyota Avalon presents itself in a world that has moved far beyond the beige-is-best philosophy that defined the model (and Toyota itself) for much of its life. With its floaty suspension, couch-like interior, and vanilla driving dynamics, my 1998 XLE was basically a Japanese Buick LeSabre. Suffice to say, no one would say that about the new 2019 Avalon.

Kyle Cheromcha Hello there, 2019 Avalon.

That's partly because they don't make the LeSabre anymore (though the LaCrosse might want a word), but mostly because the all-new 2019 Toyota Avalon is the first incarnation of the company's flagship mid-luxury sedan that tries to be something other than a Barcalounger on wheels. Riding on one of Toyota's new global platforms, it offers up a refined interior, a 301-horsepower V-6 engine, and respectable handling at a price that won't require emptying the kid's college fund. Not that anyone would, anyway; Avalon buyers are far too sensible for such rashness. Run down the list of new standard and available features, and you might be tempted to ask why anyone looking for a four-door comfy cruiser would burn more money on a Lexus. The 2019 Avalon will be the first Toyota equipped with things like adaptive variable suspension, progressive turn signals, cornering lamps, and Apple CarPlay, all wrapped up in a package that doesn't look like a robot acid trip. It also borrows the Sport/Sport+ driving modes of its premium cousins, the latter of which might briefly make you forget you're hucking around something often derided as an old person's car.

Kyle Cheromcha All-new, inside and out.