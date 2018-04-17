2018 Chevrolet Silverado Centennial Edition Review: A Swan Song for Pickup Trucks Past

The Bottom Line

The world is a vastly different place than it was in 1918, when indoor plumbing wasn't a given and women still didn't have the right to vote. But just as we expect more from our homes and our politics than we did in the Wilson Administration, we also treat pickup trucks as far more than the humble tools they were originally intended to be. If Chevrolet produced a Centennial tribute truck to properly recreate the spirit of that 1918 One-Ton, it would have a single-row cab with an old bench for a seat, a flatbed, and absolutely zero options...and an equal number of buyers.

So, sure—an appearance-only, special edition like this is something of a cash grab for an aging truck on its way out the door. At the same time, it's also a fitting tribute to the way we used to do things. A lot has changed in the last decade alone, and with pickup trucks normally seen as one of the more glacially-changing areas in the automotive market, the 2018 Silverado Centennial Edition encapsulates a time that's rapidly fading away. I don't mean that as a knock; as the owner of a 1988 K5 Blazer, I appreciate old-school charm as much as anyone. But compare this Silverado with the next-gen 2019 Ram 1500, for example, and the differences in interior design, mechanical features, and ride quality are stark. The latter is firmly of this decade, while the Chevy feels like it can't quite let go of the past.

It's worth noting that the Silverado also lags the Ford F-150 in things like towing, acceleration, and fuel economy—all of which are likely to be addressed in the new model coming later this year. Listen, no Ford fanatic is going to read this and race down to the dealership to buy a truck that celebrates a hundred years of the company he or she detests, nor does the special edition package add anything to get a first-time pickup buyer off the fence. Instead, this Centennial Edition swan song is a medley of greatest hits and golden oldies designed to capture what made the first 100 years of Chevrolet trucks so solid. It's about history, rather than moving things forward in an appreciable way. So for anyone out there who's looking for a new Chevy to drive to the levee, it might be worth a second look.