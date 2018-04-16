2018 Ford EcoSport SES Group Review: A Tiny Crossover With Little Love for the Highway

Two of The Drive’s staffers—Will Sabel Courtney and Cait Knoll—recently spent time with the 2018 Ford EcoSport, which they quickly dubbed the "EcoBean." They discussed the finer merits and detractors of this hybrid crossover via Slack, an instant message program with a fun ability to summon random gifs based on what users type. The following is a partial transcript of that conversation. willscourtney

So - the Ford EcoSport. You spent more time than I did in it, so I'll let ya start.

The Drive She drove it a lot.

caitknoll

Gotta love that fancy capital "S" in the middle of the name.



willscourtney

Right? To be fair, I guess "Ecosport" looks like a brand of gym bag.



caitknoll

Speaking of the name, I just saw a commercial for the car, and it's pronounced "Echo"-Sport



willscourtney

I call bullshit



caitknoll

It's not my dream, Will.



willscourtney

Nobody says they're "echo"-friendly when they recycle Haha, I'm calling BS on Ford.



caitknoll

It's the Tournament/Ternament debate

ANYWAY



willscourtney

/giphy you say potato



GIPHY



caitknoll

I did spend a full weekend in what I nicknamed The Jellybean. Took a roadtrip with (future) wife and dog up to Boston. And that meant driving The Jellybean on the highway a whole bunch...



willscourtney

Oof. How was that? I only drove it in town

Ford



caitknoll

I'll be honest -- it's not fantastic at high speeds. Or with multiple people/stuff in it. You felt the lack of power. And we, as a family (and we're not large), felt pretty cramped.

You, however, ARE large. How was that for you?



willscourtney

It was...let's be polite and say tight.



caitknoll

lololol



willscourtney

We had four people in the car en route to the NY Auto Show. Admittedly, the other three folks were all small, but it was still cozy.



caitknoll

Oh god, yeah that's even more weight.



willscourtney

I actually think I had more room in the back row than in the driver's seat, with Erica driving.



caitknoll

Hahaha. I'ma show you the video I took of the backseat to prove that there was little to no legroom.

But there was an adorable little sunroof!



willscourtney

There's a lot about this car that's adorable. It's like a French Bulldog of a car.



caitknoll

Yes, it looks squishy and has interesting exterior proportions...

There was a surprising amount of cargo room in the back. Although it took me a hot minute to figure out how to open the rear gate



willscourtney

Sideways. Which is confusing AF.

Ford

caitknoll

YUP. But I think the fact that it's straight up camo'd into the rear is kind of hilarious



willscourtney

/giphy disguise



GIPHY



caitknoll

DISLIKE.



willscourtney

/giphy ancient aliens guy



GIPHY

willscourtney

There were a few things I did like about it. It's hard to argue with the basic proportions when it comes time to park, for one thing.

And it was tiny enough to wind through super-dense Manhattan traffic with ease.



caitknoll

Agreed. The fact that you can tuck it into little spaces is fantastic in a city setting. I enjoyed it way more when I was bopping around town/city settings.

Butttttt when you're on the highway a whole bunch, it quickly makes it known that it's probably not the car you'd get for a road trip.



willscourtney

Yeah. It's a car of last resort for a long trip. It'll do it, but it won't like it.



caitknoll

And honestly, even though it got decent gas mileage (23/29 according to Ford... I was getting around 24), I had to fill up more than I'd like because it's such a tiny little thing with a tiny little gas tank.



willscourtney

And let's face it, 24 mpg isn't THAT good. I got better than that in the 400-hp Caddy CT6 I had last weekend.



caitknoll

True! So because of things like that...I was really struggling with who I think this car is built for. Someone who ONLY drives short distances around a town/city environment? And never wants to put anyone else in the car?



willscourtney

I think it's for somebody who spends 99 percent of their time driving around towns and cities and suburbs. And probably has a second car in the household for longer trips



caitknoll

That's gotta be it. willscourtney

Or, alternately, somebody who drank the Kool-Aid when it comes to the SUV craze and doesn't realize how much more they could get for the money if they didn't buy a crossover. Because this isn't THAT cheap.



caitknoll

NOPE. Was just going to say, speaking of $...I was shocked at what the EcoSport runs. We drove the SES right? That starts at a cool $26,880.



willscourtney

Crazy thing about that is, that's the sportiest version. And it's still not all that sporty.



caitknoll

/giphy not sporty



GIPHY

caitknoll

I will say, it felt the sportiest when I was alone in the car. Lowest weight possible.



willscourtney

Haha, yup.



caitknoll

I just... I wanted to like it more. I enjoyed all the manual buttons -- everything was clear. And when I first got in the car, I was surprised that it had what it had in terms of comfort options -- heated seats up front for both, heated steering wheel, a solidly-sized infotainment screen.

Although it did the heated wheel thing where it only got warm in very specific areas



willscourtney

I mean, I'd rather have patches of heat than none at all.



caitknoll

True. IT COUNTS I GUESS.



willscourtney

But to your point about the manual buttons. You can tell that this isn't really all that new a car. it's new to us in the States, but it's been on sale in other markets since 2012. It's got old bones. Ford pretty much brought it here because they saw the exploding market for tiny crossovers, and realized, "Holy crap, we've got one of those just lying around!"



caitknoll

Right... and when you're driving it for a few days, you really notice just how many tiny SUV/crossovers are on the road. You also see how many gigantic SUVs are around too. But I've never really appreciated how many people drive tiny, tiny vehicles

So does this compete well with the Honda Fits of the world?



willscourtney

It's more competing against the Hyundai Konas and Subie Crosstreks. And I'd say, honestly, it only competes on price.



caitknoll

I feel like those are just so much bigger haha



willscourtney

They're pretty similar in size. They're just a bit better in terms of how they use their interior volume

It's the old bones problem again. A car introduced in 2012 is based on a chassis they started developing in 2008-2010, which means we hopped into a brand-new car made with decade-old technology. I think the next version they make will be better. Kinda has to be.

Ford





caitknoll

Woof.

But will anyone care, other than car journalists?



willscourtney

I think some people will care. Interior volume is the sort of thing average folk pay attention to.Way more than "fun to drive quotient" or things like that.



caitknoll

BUT MILLENNIALS, WILL



willscourtney

ugh

/giphy you damn kids



GIPHY