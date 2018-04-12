2017 Mercedes-Benz G550 4×4 Squared Review: $230,000, And Worth Every Penny in Shock Value Alone

Welcome to Critic's Notebook, a quick and off-the-cuff car review consisting of impressions, jottings, and marginalia regarding whatever The Drive writers happen to be driving. Today's edition: the 2017 Mercedes-Benz G550 4x4 Squared.

There may be no fresh-out-of-the-box new car on sale today that attracts more eyeballs than the Mercedes-Benz G550 4x4 Squared. Not even a supercar can compete with this mighty off-roader in the attention-grabbing game; after all, while a Lamborghini Aventador, Ferrari 812 Superfast, or McLaren 720S may boast the sort of hypersonic cruise missile shape guaranteed to make grown men weep, simple physics means in order to be fast, they need to be slippery, and to be slippery, they need to be low—which means they can slide unnoticed between taller vehicles in the thick flow of traffic.

You don't run into that problem with the G550 4x4 Squared. Between the jacked-up portal axles and its iconic slab-sided design, the roof of the Maximum G-Class stands seven-feet-four-inches above the ground. (Hell, the headlights sit up so high, their line of sight cuts clean above most sports cars; a Miata driver might never even realize a G-Squared is behind him at night.) Yet the widened fender flares needed to guard the tops of the 325/55/22 tires make it seem oddly proportionate; at seven-feet-two-inches wide, it looks almost square from the head-on view. The end result is a vehicle incapable of going unnoticed; while a regular G-Wagen's boxy body can go somewhat incognito amongst other SUVs, you'd have to be blind—not just in the legal sense, but literally without the sense of sight—to not notice the Squared.

Clearly, Mercedes-Benz knows this. While a handful of buyers might spring for this house-priced sport-ute because they really do plan on humping it through 39-inch-deep moats on a regular basis, most G-Wagen Squareds will spend their days dallying about the well-maintained pavement of Bedford, New York and Greenwich, Connecticut, the closest they come to off-roading the occasional trip to the roughshod streets of Manhattan so its occupants can take in Springsteen on Broadway from their front-row center seats. Which is likely why the company offers this goliath Gelandewagen in a bevy of bright hues more suited to Mopar's muscle cars than a rock-crawler with military roots, including the highlighter-yellow shade it launched in and the Superman-blue paint slapped on my tester. (That paint, technically called "Mauritius Blue Metallic," was the sole option on my G550...though it alone cost $6,500.)

And much like a supercar, this giant G comes with a giant price. While the Gelandewagen isn't cheap to begin with—the base model starts at $124,595—the 2018 4x4 Squared sells for no less than $228,395 before you check the box for a single option. Or, to put it another way: For the price of this portal-axled G-Wagen, you could buy the still-remarkably-capable regular-height G550 and a 463-horsepower S-Class sedan.