The 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti Group Review: If Only More Sedans Had This Much Character

Three of The Drive’s staffers—Mike Spinelli, Will Sabel Courtney, and Andrew Siceloff—recently spent time with the 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti. They discussed the finer merits and detractors of this hybrid crossover via Slack, an instant message program with a fun ability to summon random gifs based on what users type. The following is a partial transcript of that conversation. willscourtney

So, how about that Alfa Romeo Giulia?



mikespin

I really liked it



asiceloff

Yeah same. even through the NY grime that had accumulated...still looked real perdy



mikespin

The Quadrifoglio is excellent, but I wasn't expecting the two liter to be as sharp as it is



willscourtney

Me neither. It was damn peppy

Engine didn't have a lot of character but it made up for it with that midrange



asiceloff

Definite pep



mikespin

Yeah. The engine is all midrange. It's kind of a workaday engine, but it's got decent torque at a pretty wide band. Kind of a perfect performance-commuter engine.



willscourtney

*midrange*

GIPHY





asiceloff

Yeah agreed, I only had it in city driving and it seemed like a great daily



willscourtney

And those giant paddle shifters made keeping it in said midrange really enjoyable. They look like some sort of terrifying ninja weapon.



asiceloff

But if we are talking that, I'd like to talk comfort, that backseat is pretty small

one of few cars that was hard to pile in to



willscourtney

Yeah. When we crammed four people in there for that Whole Foods run, it was...tight.

Admittedly, I was one of the four. But still.



mikespin

They did their best with the space. The carveouts for the front seatbacks were enough for me, though arguably I'm only in the mid fives in height.



asiceloff

You should be able to fit four adults somewhat comfortably



willscourtney

I don't think there's anything arguable about that, @mikespin. You are absolutely in the mid-fives.

I did think the interior was well-designed. The seats, in particular, looked and felt nice.



mikespin

I was disappointed with the interior design and materials, though. Hard to get out of an Audi and into this.

Alfa Romeo

willscourtney

Was just about to say that. Well, the material part.



asiceloff

I mostly felt that in the back, seemed like they ran out of budget



mikespin

I like the gauges. willscourtney

They did a great job blending the infotainment screen into its surroundings. All those companies that basically superglue iPads onto the dash could learn a thing or two.



asiceloff

Yeah I didn't feel that [the materials were disappointing] in the driver's seat

I'll also say that the brakes felt a little soft

But I'm also being nitpicky because I really like the car



mikespin

They have that drive-by-wire vagueness. They felt wooden to me. Not great to modulate.



willscourtney

*fly by wire*

GIPHY





asiceloff

that was beautiful



mikespin

But what a great chassis. Really sharp. Quick steering.



willscourtney

No, the brakes were definitely soft at the top of the travel, too.

LOVED the steering



mikespin

That's what Alfa's doing the best right now. Even the Stelvio. Sharpness



asiceloff

Yeah you nailed it, driving around traffic was really fun



willscourtney

I would buy it for the steering and the dynamics.

Well, lease it.



asiceloff

Leasing it is the way to go

*nailed it*

GIPHY





willscourtney

And then just play "Mrs Robinson" on a loop

*the graduate*





GIPHY

mikespin

If it had a BMW S54 inline six it would be the perfect car willscourtney

To be fair, most cars could be improved with an S54 mikespin

Definitely this chassis could.



asiceloff

What was the price tested?



willscourtney

$50K, about



mikespin

LOW MILEAGE LEASE



willscourtney

I really wish they had an intermediate model between this and the Quad.



mikespin

Yeah



willscourtney

Like an AMG 43 type thing.



asiceloff

YUP



mikespin

They don't have an engine for it



willscourtney

I know. It'd just wind up being an even-more-boosted four

Alfa Romeo

asiceloff

Who is this car perfect for?



willscourtney

I think, honestly, people like us. Folks who want a daily that's fun to drive, but don't need the room of an SUV



mikespin

Me in my next job as an accountant at a firm in the suburbs.



willscourtney

Haha



asiceloff

So someone who doesn't have a giant family and that needs a good, fun commuter.



mikespin

Honestly, an adult commute on nice b-roads would be pretty sweet.



willscourtney

Yeah. And clearly has to care about either a) driving fun or b) fashion and appearance



asiceloff

Yeah, architects?



willscourtney

Because an Alfa Romeo is never the rational choice

Not that that's a bad thing. Hell, it could probably be their slogan.



mikespin

Ah yes. So, marketing department at a high-end consumer goods company.



asiceloff

Definitely wears a turtleneck

(looks at Josh Condon)

Will sabel Courtney

willscourtney

hahahaha



mikespin

"Hey Jim, I got an Alfa Romeo."

Jim: "Have you seen a doctor?"



willscourtney

*clap*

GIPHY





asiceloff

"It's a Lease!"



willscourtney

Mike Spinelli's Catskills Revue, ladies and gentlemen



asiceloff

nod

GIPHY







willscourtney

"At least what?"



mikespin

"Hey guys, want to try out that new lunch spot. I'm driving."



asiceloff

haha wasn't that a VW campaign mikespin

Guys: "Naah. I got car sick last time."



willscourtney

*derailed*

GIPHY





mikespin

DAMN



asiceloff

So, final thoughts?



willscourtney

Would daily.



mikespin

Nice car. Good comeback.



willscourtney

It deserves to do well. Better than it is doing. Sales-wise, at least.



mikespin

Yeah.



willscourtney

EVERYONE GO OUT AND LEASE ALFA ROMEOS

OR ELSE YOU DON'T GET TO WONDER WHY WE CAN'T HAVE NICE THINGS



asiceloff

Totally agree, I would have liked to see interior a little better, as that's the price point, but man the car is real fun, and doesn't look like everything on the road these days



willscourtney

I still think it looks like a perturbed owl from the front.



mikespin

*owl*

GIPHY

asiceloff

Will is agro towards owls



willscourtney

I do love owls

agro or otherwise mikespin

WAIT



willscourtney

yes?



mikespin

Are the driving dynamics good enough to lure you suburban office workers away from the interior and tech of an Audi?



asiceloff

AND AUDIS DON'T DRIVE GREAT???



willscourtney

*gasp*

GIPHY

asiceloff

Watch what you say next willscourtney

Most suburban office workers, no.

Because they don't care that much.

This is a car for the 10 percent of people who do care about how a car drives. mikespin

Split three ways between the Jaguar XE, this and the Cadillac ATS



willscourtney

Yeah. There really is this whole second tier of entry-level luxury sedans that plays more towards sportiness than the big three (of Audi, BMW, and Benz)



asiceloff

Hmm ATS is a really good comparison

That's a toughie for me



willscourtney

But I think the Alfa's handling and its style puts it ahead of ATS and XE in a lot of subjective measures. Especially if the buyer's emphasizing sportiness

Alfa Romeo

mikespin

And also having that Alfa logo on your key fob is kind of exciting



willscourtney

That key fob.



asiceloff

Casually drop my keys all day long

exclaiming that I had done so



willscourtney

Let's talk about that.

Because it's WAY TOO BIG.



mikespin

It's too big



asiceloff

*yuge*

GIPHY



willscourtney

It takes up your entire pocket. I feel like they designed it for purses.

Or whatever men carry in Italy. Man-satchels.



mikespin

IT'S EUROPEAN!



willscourtney

*european*

GIPHY





mikespin

*seinfeld*

GIPHY





asiceloff

If you just got married and aren't ready for that SUV, and you just got a promotion, I'd say go low mileage lease it for two years.



willscourtney

Agreed.

And on that note:

*alfa romeo giulia*





GIPHY

asiceloff

I see the owl thing now

*golf clap*





GIPHY