At New York Auto Show, 2019 Nissan Altima Steals BMW Interior, Sticks it to Accord, Camry 

Denis Le Vot, the new chairman of Nissan North America, brought a message to New York’s auto show: The family sedan isn’t dead yet. That message came wrapped in the form of the 2019 Nissan Altima. Built in Georgia and Mississippi, and still a staple of the American car buyer -- with 5.6 million sales here since 1993 – this redesigned Altima seems formidably equipped to narrow the sales gap with the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry. That begins with something you can’t get on Accord or Camry: An optional AWD system that Nissan will offer on all five trim levels of the Altima, as opposed to the Ford Fusion and other sedans that only offer four-wheel traction on upper-tier editions. And Le Vot said that the lack of available AWD on affordable sedans is one reason why so many Americans are fleeing the segment for crossover SUV’s.

Lawrence Ulrich Imitation and flattery: Altima's handsome instrument panel and touchscreen take their cues from BMW

That AWD system seems a smart move, one that’s sure to be a key selling point in the Northeast and other wintry climes. Yet this Altima brings much more to the table. That includes the world’s first and only variable compression turbocharged engine (first seen on the Infiniti QX50). That VC engine, which adjusts cylinder pressure on-the-fly to boost fuel economy, will also crank up 248 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque when the Altima reaches showrooms this fall. Nissan will also offer a direct-injection, 2.5-liter four-cylinder with 188 horsepower and 180 pound-feet of torque. Forget a stick, though, or even a conventional torque-converter automatic: Every Altima will transfer power to wheels via the brand's xtronic CVT transmission. The tech onslaught continues with Nissan’s well-engineered, semi-autonomous ProPilot system. That’s mated to a slew of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), including automated emergency braking for vehicles or pedestrians; lane departure, blind spot and tired-driver warnings; rear cross-traffic alert with automated rear braking; 360-degree camera views, automated high beams and even traffic sign recognition. Michael Bunce, Nissan North America’s vice-president of product planning, said the ProPilot system will be expanded to operate in cities by 2020, not just on highways. The Altima’s version has been recalibrated for even-more-natural operation, he said.

Lawrence Ulrich Altima takes the stage in New York; brand's V-Motion grille works well on this midsize sedan.

“This is a machine driving a car,” Bunce said. “But you want it to feel like a human,” in terms of acceleration, deceleration and automated steering in a lane. Poking my head inside the top-shelf Altima Platinum on the New York stage, I immediately realized what the cabin felt like: A BMW, from the display screen perched atop the slender instrument panel to that IP’s shape, wood and glowing metallic trim. That optional wood trim is embedded with metal fibers, and damn if it doesn’t look like a mildly more affordable take on a BMW 5-Series or X5. “Hey, whatever it takes,” said a smiling Dan Passe, Nissan spokesman, when I noted the Bavarian resemblance. Whatever the source, the Altima definitely continues Nissan’s recent streak of markedly improved interior designs, as on the Nissan Leaf EV. The airy cabin benefits from a two-inch wheelbase stretch, expensive-looking driver’s gauges, and the brand’s comfy “Zero Gravity” seats designed to reduce stress on human bodies.

Nissan Nissan says the Altima is its most technologically advanced sedan yet

As for the exterior, this Altima looks sober, sophisticated and fairly conventional. But for a Nissan whose design department often flirts with goofy or gawky, conventional is not a bad thing. The brand’s V-Motion grille, floating roof and slim boomerang taillamps all seem to come together here in a way they don’t on the larger Maxima. There's definitely some personality, too, especially in the Altima's wavy shoulders and a character line that rises sharply through the doors before tucking into the taillamps.

Nissan