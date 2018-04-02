The Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring Is the Anti-SUV Crossover of Choice

Welcome to Critic's Notebook, a quick and off-the-cuff car review consisting of impressions, jottings, and marginalia regarding whatever The Drive writers happen to be driving. Today's edition: the 2018 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring.

Mazda’s style is unique, there's no denying it. With the company's most recent design refresh, the Japanese carmaker went bold; with that large grille and huge Mazda emblem, every vehicle’s front end now looks like a beak. That piercing angry bird look certainly draws eyes, and all things considered, it makes for a fairly attractive car. And with every vehicle in the line up sharing that aesthetic, you'll never miss out on a stylish ride, even if you opt for one of the company's crossovers. Aren’t SUVs supposed to be large, bulky, and anything but a sight for sore eyes? Apparently not to Mazda.

Which brings us to the CX-9, Mazda’s three-row, seven-seater SUV. The Grand Touring I drove over a weekend dazzled in a bright flashy red, a shade called Soul Red Crystal Metallic that's the only paint on the the list to cost an extra $595. Right off the bat, the CX-9 makes big look cool, with aggressive lines and smooth, sloping curves. The lines are rather station wagon-like—which admittedly causes passengers in the third row to lose out on a bit of headroom, but it gives the roof a nice shape. It’s a looker, all right...but in a class packed with competitors like the Ford Explorer and the Chevrolet Traverse, how does it compare all around to its foes? The Drive took this CX-9 on a weekend road trip to Connecticut to find out.