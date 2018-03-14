Putting Volkswagen's 4Motion AWD System to the Test on a Frozen Lake in Canada

Of all the acronyms and abbreviations automakers use to sell cars, one stands tall among the rest: AWD. Those three humble letters are spoken of in high regard, like a set of powerful ancient runes that will make you impervious to all manner of bad weather and road hazards. But is there any truth to that myth?

It might seem like it hardly matters, since buyers keep buying all-wheel-drive cars like crazy regardless. But if manufacturers are going to sell people on capabilities they might use but once or twice a year (if that), it’s important to look past the marketing speak and find out how these systems perform when pushed to the limit and beyond. With the weight of that awesome responsibility resting on my shoulders, I decamped to the ice castle of Canada in February to test out the fifth-generation of Volkswagen's all-wheel-drive system, known to VW as "4Motion." Found in the VW Tiguan, Atlas, Golf Alltrack Wagon, and Golf R, it's a neat little piece of kit that's capable of routing up to 100 percent of the engine's power to the rear wheels when the situation calls for it.

And when you're drifting a 292-horsepower Golf R on a frozen lake, that happens a lot.