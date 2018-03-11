Mansory Got Its Creepy Hands on the Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII
Mansory's idea of improving the new-generation Rolls-Royce Phantom is everything but.
German tuner Mansory released its newest creation at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, the Rolls-Royce Phantom Bashukan Edition, which by the looks of it, continues the brand's long-standing legacy of ruining perfectly good cars.
Like most Mansory vehicles of yore, the Bushukan Edition is outfitted with a custom-tailored body kit all around, larger wheels, a striking paint job, and other bits to make it more "aerodynamic" and unique. Truth be told, some of the exterior elements found on the Phantom aren't as cringe-worthy as we've seen in previous creations. In fact, I'd dare say that the color palette accentuates the land-yacht rather well, and how gorgeous are those 24-inch, 16-spoke black wheels?
The body kit? Not so much.
Mansory also had its way with the interior of the Phantom VIII, which as everyone knows, it's already the pinnacle of automotive design, luxury, and comfort. The "upgraded" interior accommodations remain largely similar with the same color scheme carrying onto the seats, carpeting, and twilight headliner, but then there's the horrible choice of trim that plagues the apartment-sized cabin. Where did all the lovely veneer go?
Flamboyant millionaires who get their hands on the Bushukan Edition Rolls-Royce Phantom will be happy to know that Mansory's touch isn't just skin-deep. The 6.75-liter twin-turbocharged V-12 engine was massaged in order to increase horsepower output from 563 to a thundering 610.
- RELATEDMidwest Couple Pays $780,000 for a Rolls-Royce Phantom and Some Bottles of WineThe prized 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII was the first standard wheelbase model to be produced.READ NOW
- RELATEDMansory Panamera Adds GT3 RS Touches To Disturbing EffectIf you're looking for a strange carbon-fiber enhanced, motorsport-inspired luxury family sedan, maybe Mansory is for youREAD NOW
- RELATEDRolls-Royce to Build 35 Ghosts With a Paint Job Made From SilverThe Silver Ghost Collection is an homage to the original Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost from the early 20th century.READ NOW