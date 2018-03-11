Mansory Got Its Creepy Hands on the Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII

German tuner Mansory released its newest creation at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, the Rolls-Royce Phantom Bashukan Edition, which by the looks of it, continues the brand's long-standing legacy of ruining perfectly good cars.

Like most Mansory vehicles of yore, the Bushukan Edition is outfitted with a custom-tailored body kit all around, larger wheels, a striking paint job, and other bits to make it more "aerodynamic" and unique. Truth be told, some of the exterior elements found on the Phantom aren't as cringe-worthy as we've seen in previous creations. In fact, I'd dare say that the color palette accentuates the land-yacht rather well, and how gorgeous are those 24-inch, 16-spoke black wheels?

The body kit? Not so much.